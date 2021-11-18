Supervisor says ‘Rust’ script didn’t predict shooting and sues Alec Baldwin: ‘I relive the shooting over and over again’

LOS ANGELES — “Rust”‘s script supervisor revealed that a gun was not expected to be fired during the scene Alec Baldwin was rehearsing when he accidentally killed director Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza last month.

Mamie Mitchell filed a lawsuit against the actor and the film’s production on Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, in the United States. She accuses him of assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress and claims damages of an unspecified amount.

“I relive the shooting and the sound of the gun exploding over and over again,” Mamie lamented at a news conference.

The staff member was the first person to place a call to emergency services shortly after the incident. She says she was “in the line of fire” less than a meter from Halyna at the time she was shot.

— I was amazed. I heard someone moan and turned around. My headmaster was falling backwards and holding his upper body. Then I turned toward Alec and saw Halyna falling to the left,” he said.

protocols ignored

In the process, it says that “all safety protocols designed to ensure that firearms would be used safely were ignored and actions taken were contrary to all industry standards.” The document notes that Baldwin “cocked and fired the weapon charged, although the next scene to be filmed did not require triggering and firing.”

“Baldwin chose to play Russian Roulette when he fired a gun without checking and without the gunsmith being on the scene,” said the supervisor’s attorney, Gloria Allred.

This legal action is the second against the actor. Serge Svetnoy, “Rust’s” chief electrician, recently filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles alleging negligence on the part of the film’s producers — including Baldwin — in Halyna’s death. He says he held the filmmaker in his arms when she died.

The case is still being investigated by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office. No criminal charges have yet been released. The agents seized more than 500 rounds of ammunition from the “Rust” set.