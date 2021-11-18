Supremacy Deolane: The Gear That Explains MC Kevin’s Widow Fame – 11/18/2021

Deolane Bezerra’s latest photo with MC Kevin was posted on June 16th. Kneeling, the singer kisses her hand. The widow writes on her profile: “A month without you. Know that my life is no longer the same.” In fact, it isn’t. The mother is now “blown out”.

Deolane Bezerra, 34, is a well-heeled woman, mounted on brands and ubiquitous on social media. A criminal lawyer, she began to be followed by the press in May 2021 when her husband, MC Kevin, died when he fell from the balcony of suite 502 of a hotel in Rio. of a busted woman, who was sleeping in another room.

In interviews, Deolane highlighted Kevin’s betrayal. Said her husband would never have jumped without someone encouraging him. This Monday (15), the police concluded that the death of MC Kevin was an accident.

Under normal conditions of temperature and pressure, Deolane would disappear from the scene, past the chaos of tragedy. But not. Deolane, who already had a large following on social media, took on a type.

In August, he starred with his sisters, Dayanne and Daniele, in a reality show on his YouTube channel. The name: “The Doctors, the reality”. The content is a parody of the Kardashian sisters’ program.

In the first episode, the sisters are accompanied by a security guard to the beauty salon. The narrator announces what’s next: “In the next episode, Kevin’s affair. Dr. Dayanne receives a mysterious call from Roberto Cabrini’s production. He has new facts. (…)”.

The posts by the sisters, who are partners in a law firm, mix selfies, images from clothing stores in Brás, photos with fans accompanied by the caption “Follow her guys”, indirect and at-signs from clothing and accessories brands.

One of the tags leads to the profile “dedicated to @dra_deolenebezerra” (with “and” instead of “a” in the name). It has nearly 40,000 followers and zero original content. The only novelty are Stories with requests to follow anonymous arrobas. “Can you guys follow this account for me? @_alicesilvaa04_”. The rest is promotion of “Mansão das Doutoras”, a reality show with no release date.

Deolane identity

First she invented a catchphrase for her own character. “Forget it, the mother is blown away” got so much that Rafa Maede, a fan, decided to tattoo the phrase, but missed the comma and forgot the “U”. It was like “Forget the mother, it’s blown out”. Viralized.

Another fan, Enzo Gabriel, 27, never spoke to the lawyer, but printed her smile on his calf and is waiting for a contact. “I did it for love.”

“God is good all the time” is the phrase from Deolane’s Instagram bio, where she accumulates more than 12.8 million followers. Among her followers are singers Pocah, Luiza Sonza, Ludmilla and, recently, Anitta, who recorded a video imitating the lawyer.

Born in Pernambuco and mother of three children from previous relationships, she sends a message to critics and is amused by her latest meme, “Deolane DJ”. If someone hasn’t seen or heard the “Will you go get treatment, girl?”, it’s good not to see. It will hardly come out of your head.

Deolane has also maintained a reserve profile since October, shortly after her account was taken down. The possible cause, still not clarified (she herself does not confirm): a series of Stories in which she criticized the OAB (Ordem dos Advogados do Brasil), which in August vetoed the display of “property relating to the exercise or not of the profession”.

And Deolane likes to splurge. In a restaurant in Dubai that serves gold-plated meat, he said: “Who likes gold is (sic) me, see, daddy? Even in the meat. Who knows how rich it is (sic) me, see?”. At another moment, he wrote, with a video of the dish served: “OAB, it’s not gold, it’s bathed, ok?”.

On the OAB website, Deolane’s situation appears as regular. Instagram said, without giving details, that “accounts that repeatedly violate our policies can be removed.” At the time, Deolane scoffed and said that Instagram was cool.

Deolane has a dish named after her at the Paris 6 restaurant. There’s a meme on TikTok. “That she’s already blown up before this career hits is a fact,” said journalist Aline Ramos, columnist for UOL.

Image: Reproduction

Deolane supremacy

When the Doctor appeared on the night of November 3, in a dress embroidered with Swarovski, train and feathers, someone shouted “forget”, a catchphrase supposedly created by her and repeated to exhaustion in her Stories.

At the entrance of Mansão Ferrara, a ballroom in Mooca, central São Paulo, a golden frame announced his birthday party. Gold and black balloons, the “extored” staff, and a giant neon circle announced, “Mother’s on.” All under the immense Paris lamp made of LED. Apart from the five-story cake and the six thousand sweets.

Outside, screams, clicks and young people holding signs with phrases like: “I wasn’t invited. I don’t even want to be a crasher. Let me in.” The guests approached assured that the concert by singer Belo was the most moving. “It’s just that the group was already more at ease.”

Singer Belo and Gracyanne Barbosa, his wife, at Deolane’s party Image: Leo Franco/Ag News

The Doctor’s #34 hashtag set the tone in the networks. One of the subjects of the party? The new famous, who weren’t recognized by the famous old-timers, and the famous old-timers, anonymous to the new famous.

At the end of the 900-guest party, Deolane used the Stories to show off the gifts. Designer boxes and boxes. The next day, he recorded a sequence of Stories drinking coffee from a mug with a picture of former president Lula. “Today I’m in trouble!!!”

In recent days, the lawyer participated in two podcasts talking about politics. “Next year I’m going to lose a lot of followers…”, he said.

Simone and Simaria sing at Deolane Bezerra’s 34th birthday party Image: Leo Franco/Ag News

Carlinhos Maia at Deolane Bezerra’s birthday party, in São Paulo Image: Leo Franco/AgNews

Deolane ultimatum

It’s easier to create good news than to find it. And that Deolane knows how to do. She films the porch where an explosion of cheers erupts when she appears, but doesn’t mind the press. On YouTube, he mentions that he learned from MC Kevin how to deal with the media.

The most important media, for her, is the one that feeds back into her networks. “You blinked and #DeolaneBezerra became a real success!” says a post on Portal POPline (@portalpopline, 1.4 million followers) where MC Kevin’s widow is stamped.

POPline is linked to the Mynd8 agency, a group that manages Brazilian artists and connects “fans and communities to brands, through their passions and interests”. The number of gossip profiles that follow Deolane is striking. “Gossip do Dia” alone, an account linked to the Mynd8 agency, has 5.7 million followers. It’s rare that Deolane doesn’t show up there.

On “GossipnoInsta”, another profile linked to Mynd8, the lawyer appears in an image carousel marked as advertising, promoting sunglasses.

“Alfinetei” is another Mynd8 account. Deolane appears in nine profile posts between November 3-5. In one of them, the profile recommends that the audience follow @babadeira. “Babadeira”, with 1.9 million followers, follows another 25 profiles, including “Choquei”, “Fofoquei”, “Fuxiquei”, “Gina indelicate” and “Miga sua loca”. All display Mynd8 emails in their bios.

With a network of gossip profiles controlled by a single group, it’s hard not to bump into Deolane. But the real thing is that getting to her is complicated. Three employees contacted by TAB they gave the impression that they were told not to talk. An employee, who said “my angel” at the beginning of each response, asked that the story use commercial email.

“She just does what she wants, my love”, commented her friend, Roberta Maia. Another acquaintance, Kadu Rodrigues, left the report in a vacuum several times. “The press won’t be able to enter the party. They’re going to make a door,” he announced on the radio on the day of the party, between black and gold balloons.

Image: Marketing/Disclosure

Deolane Bezerra (drags up…)

In the 45th of the second half, the report finally finds Deolane’s manager, Estéfano Bespalec Junior. In a calm voice, he assured her that she has no problem talking to the press. The interview with the report, however, never took place.

Estefano tells that he met Kevin’s widow in an advertising action. On the occasion, Deolane charged R$ 25,000 in fee and accepted a proposal for a partnership with 50% of the product’s sale. He ended up selling over R$1 million in a “drag up” — an old Instagram feature that redirected to external sites. Other campaigns came.

The businessman, who has been working with career management for digital influencers since 2014, introduced her to the project “Baile da Doutora”. Deolane fell in love with the format, which debuts on November 20, at 2 pm, with concerts by the band Pixote and MC Livinho. Tickets are sold out and the influencer’s schedule for 2022 is already extensive. New contracts are not below R$150,000.

After much insistence, Deolane agreed to answer some questions via a manager. About his political position, he faltered, saying only that it is very true.

Deolane doesn’t think about abandoning the law, but then contradicts herself, saying that she will go “where God takes her”. As the hangout is random and the mother is blown away, the article changes the subject: and if there were a “feat” with Roberto Carlos, Deolane would accept? “Absolutely. It would be awesome!”, replied the manager in his place. You can already imagine Deolane changing “this guy is me” to “I’m blown up”. Or living this beautiful moment… And routing.