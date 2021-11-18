SUS spending on rare diseases needs review

Due to the low incidence and the need for constant monitoring, treatment for rare diseases is not cheap. Neither the drugs, which require state-of-the-art technology and are developed to help only a few patients, nor the expenses with a multidisciplinary team of health professionals who work to prevent the progression of the condition, or at least improve the patient’s quality of life, cost little.

According to Andreia Bessa, a lawyer at the Casa Hunter patient association, the average cost of treating a patient with a rare disease in Brazil is around R$ 1 million per year. Interfarma estimates that about 13 million people have a disease that fits into the group of rare diseases. In cases that require specific remedies, the cost can increase by a few million.

Since 2017, the federal government’s investment in health must comply with the spending ceiling, and the minimum amount to be applied must be readjusted according to the inflation registered in the period. In August 2021, the Ministry of Economy proposed to the National Congress that, in 2022, R$ 134.4 billion reais should be allocated to the health area.

This amount is used for all government expenditures on the subject — actions to prevent diseases, tenders, purchase of equipment and medications, pay employees, consultations, procedures, incorporation of medications and purchase of legalized medications. Treating patients with rare diseases and getting the drugs they need must also fit into this bill.

“This creates a sustainability problem. Obviously, if the remedy is the difference between dying and being alive, from an ethical point of view, it has to offer it. But the health systems evaluate the medication, thinking, in a utilitarian way, about the drugs that will bring greater good to a greater number of people, for a longer time. In the case of rare disease, the manager will say that 70% of patients need a respirator and physiotherapy, and it is necessary to guarantee treatment for these people, instead of spending all the resources for a few people. The account does not close, but the ethical rule is that we have a moral obligation not to leave people to their own devices”, explains Professor Natan Monsores, coordinator of the Observatory for Rare Diseases at the University of Brasília (UnB).

In some cases, the medicine that is not incorporated into the SUS ends up being even more costly for the government, as patients obtain it through judicialization and the Union has to buy it on an emergency basis, without advance forecast and for a different amount than it would be. agreed in a public purchase, with the possibility of negotiation with the pharmaceutical industry.

“Not incorporating may seem, at first, to be an avoided expense. But accepting this medication brings organization to the system and predictability”, says Cristiano Silveira, director of public policies at the Instituto Unidos Pela Vida patient association.

For Monsores, the SUS financing system needs to be revised to ensure that there is no shortage of money to pay for everything that the Brazilian public health system is willing to pay for. “The tension is set, and it revolves around the sustainability of the health system. To ensure that SUS works, the trend will be to create a filter mechanism: what is it possible to pay with the resources we have?”, he says.

The professor explains that in other countries with health systems similar to Brazil, such as the United Kingdom, the government decided to be frank with patients and put the discussion on the table, showing the budget and deciding together with society what it will be. prioritized within the amount available. “Money is not infinite. And this participatory management is provided for in the SUS Law, it is not an innovation. If the secretariats create a mechanism for debate, for the participation of patient communities in decision-making, part of this tension would be resolved”, points out the expert.

The vice president of Interfarma, an entity that brings together the pharmaceutical industries, Eduardo Calderari, defends the creation of a defined budget only for rare diseases to guarantee specific resources for patients. “A specialized group that monitors everything that happens with doctors, diagnoses and treatment has much more legitimacy to understand how much resources are needed. The same group would have a much more prepared look to see the technologies that are emerging to help Conitec in decisions about incorporation or not”, he explains.

Professor Monsores also suggests that the government and the population understand that, in most cases, it is not possible to offer state-of-the-art medicine in the public network. Intermediate options that show good results can give the patient years of life without exceeding the budget.

in addition to the medicine

Although medicines for rare diseases are a very important tool for patient care, there are no medicines for all 8,000 illnesses that fit the incidence criteria — 65 cases per 100,000 people. Most people with an infrequent condition need daily treatments.

“The line of care for rare diseases includes orthosis, prosthesis, items such as diapers, bandages, wheelchairs, a whole line of special food supplements for metabolic diseases. Patients have a lot of difficulty in getting all this equipment, it’s a very big fight”, explains Silveira. A specific budget line would also solve this.

PP-PFE-BRA-3970