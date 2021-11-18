Sylvinho disapproves of Corinthians’ performance, but says he pitched “the most offensive possible” team | corinthians

Sylvinho disapproved of Corinthians’ performance in Wednesday’s defeat by Flamengo, at Maracanã, in the 33rd round of the Brasileirão. Even against a rival full of reserves, Timon attacked little and in the end was punished with a goal by Bruno Henrique, who defined the defeat by 1-0.

– The performance wasn’t good, we didn’t play a good game. We repeated a team that had a favorable result (3-2 against Cuiabá), but today it was an away game, difficult opponent, Brazilian bi-Brazilian, Libertadores finalist, regardless of any situation. It wasn’t a good game due to the high quality of the opposite side, which throws you backwards. In the first half, even with an offensive team, we left with Róger Guedes, Jô, we repeated the team. Giuliano had a problem, but the team that repeated itself. We had a lot of difficulty and we didn’t perform. It’s a tough championship and a qualified rival.

The coach denied that he had taken a team with a defensive posture into the field. In the view of the former lateral, when repeating the lineup of the victory against Cuiabá, Timão went to the field with a tactical design that allowed the creation of plays and submissions on goal.

– On the contrary, we left with an offensive team, we repeated an offensive team, with the presence of an area, which we had in the last game. The important quality opponent will throw you backwards. We controlled the game in some moments, but we had a lot of difficulty in creating, in arriving, this was causing us problems. In the second half, a little more – he explained, who added:

– We left with the most offensive team possible. One of the most offensive possible. The opponent is powerful, has quality. We don’t bother the opponent a little, but a strategy to stay behind? No, otherwise I would climb other athletes – he said.

1 of 2 Sylvinho in Flamengo vs. Corinthians — Photo: André Durão Sylvinho in Flamengo vs. Corinthians — Photo: André Durão

Thanks to the defeats of Bragantino, Fortaleza and Internacional in the round, Timão remains stationed in fifth position, with 50 points. The fight for the G-4 continues on Sunday, in the game against Santos.

– We still have a very good position in the table. The rounds are complicated, we are looking for our goal. I believe that a long time ago we did not depend only on our efforts to get directly to Libertadores – he recalled.

See more excerpts from the press conference:

Vitinho entrance from the side

– He gives support, he is a midfielder, he helps Fábio Santos, who had been suffering at some point.

Renato Augusto was isolated?

– What is an isolated athlete in midfield? We repeat team. The variables are the same. What makes you not create is the qualified and strong opponent on the other side. Regarding the passes, the game is complicated and we couldn’t change. We opened the field, Flamengo has strong pressure, regardless of the second line, attackers pressure. After the first seven or ten minutes not good, very bad, we opened the field a little, but the finishing was not good, shots from 35 meters, crosses, that wasn’t it. It was touching and getting better definition. Once this team compresses. You play on the rival field against six athletes who are defending at the time. We didn’t bother the rival. We don’t keep the ball.

Chance to Mantuan as 9

– We have a number 9, our only one, which is Jô. The rest of the athletes when he’s tired, let’s put someone in there. It was Luan, Guedes and Renato. It has a chance of being Mantuan, we are seeing growth in training. Someone will have to do a 9, it’s not a 9. It’s an 8.5. Let’s look for alternatives.

– Mantuan comes from serious injuries. We knew about the athlete’s history, not only of injury, transition, but of his quality. He’s been training very well, he’s rediscovering himself as an athlete, mechanically, physically. An athlete that we envision important things, yes. You often ask if I talk to them, I do. Your observation is correct. He could act as a false 9. We only have a 9 which is a 9. When he can’t play, we’re going to have to look for another 9. Everyone has been looking to borrow his quality. Mantuan, as well put, is not a 9, it is a false 9, it is an 8.5. We’ve been careful. It’s growing day by day. It’s a false 9. When Job doesn’t play, we have to look for an alternative.

Fast of victories as a visitor

– We spent the entire first round answering the opposite, because I performed abroad and not at home, this is a team that is being built, that is looking for an identity, a more technical team because parts arrived. That puts less pressure and seeks alternatives for balance. It has other variables. Taking an excerpt out of context is not true, we have to analyze who these seven rivals are. Now we are looking for a team that wins away and at home. This needs construction. First round was the opposite. This team is shaping up.

Physical fall against Flamengo?

– The rival is the two-time Brazilian champion, a Libertadores finalist. Top level athletes, built team, seeking and harvesting. It’s not about the physical part. Hard, hard game. We left with the same team, offensive, we tried to bother, but the performance was not good and we didn’t get the result.

Cantillo option out of the game

– In reality, the athlete was in Barranquilla yesterday and played 45 minutes (for the Colombian national team), we didn’t see any condition. We have to prioritize the athlete’s health. We work with the real possibilities we have. We looked for the best alternatives, we didn’t do well, but it’s part of it.

Reencounter with Fábio Carille

– Fábio’s memories are the best, different technicians, magnificent person. Game is game, championship, job, profession. As much as you touch the name with affection, the size of the game is very high. There will be Corinthians against Santos, what counts is profession, it’s work. Fabio is a charming person.

+ Read more news about Corinthians