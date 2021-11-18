Sylvinho recognizes Corinthians’ difficulties at Maracan, but denies defensive posture

Corinthians ended up defeated by Flamengo on Wednesday night, at Maracanã. Questioned at a press conference after the match, Sylvinho denied Timão’s defensive posture and justified his point of view.

“Obviously it wasn’t the strategy (play defensively). If it were strategy we would change the lineup, we wouldn’t play Jô, Renato, maybe Giuliano. We could choose Roni, Vitinho, Du… on the contrary, the team, I say again, the team repeated itself from the last game, of course they are different games”, began the coach, exposing the option of repeating the lineup of the previous game, against Cuiabá.

Although the base of the starting lineup was the same (Fábio Santos took the place of Piton), Sylvinho analyzed the external factors that interfered in Corinthians’ performance. Even acknowledging the underperformance of his team, he told how playing away from home and against a strong team made the difference.

“First we don’t play at home, second we play with a qualified team. We left with an offensive team. The opponent, with his quality, two-time Brazilian champion, will throw you back. It’s one of the most offensive teams possible, we went out and repeated the lineup. Opponent is another, more powerful and will throw you backwards. Performance wasn’t good, we didn’t bother a little, but it wasn’t a strategy,” analyzed the coach.

“The opponent is the two-time Brazilian champion and Libertadores finalist. Athletes of the highest level, a team that is built and is looking for finals and titles. It has nothing to do with the physical part, it has to do with hard play, it’s difficult. We left with the same offensive team, but the performance wasn’t good and we didn’t get the result”, he added shortly after.

And Cantillo?

Cantillo used to be the starting lineup for Corinthians, but became an embezzler of the team due to a call-up to defend Colombia in the World Cup qualifiers. He took the field last Tuesday and that is why he was not available to Sylvinho in Rio. The coach also spoke about the importance of preserving the player and knowing how to deal with the “pieces” available.

“In reality, the athlete was in Barranquilla yesterday and played 45 minutes. We didn’t see the slightest condition. We have to look at the athlete’s health. We work with the athlete we have here, with the real possibilities that we have. We looked for the best alternative today, but we didn’t perform well. The Championship is long, difficult, and will drag on until the last round,” said the captain.

