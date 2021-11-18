Sylvinho says he is the only 9 of Corinthians and explains the use of Mantuan

On Wednesday night, Corinthians went to Maracanã and was defeated 1-0 by Flamengo, with a goal scored in the final minutes of the match. With a very apathetic team and unable to attack the opponent, Sylvinho made changes, but was unsuccessful.

In a press conference after the match, the coach justified the entry of Vitinho, who won Jô’s place, already at 23 in the second stage. The coach also talked about the possibility of using Gustavo Mantuan as a nine.

“About Vitor, he gives support. He’s a midfielder and gives support, even more on the left side, where he helped Fábio, who was suffering there. We have a number 9, Jô, the other athletes, when we choose this strategy without Jô, we will have to put someone there. It was Luan, it could be again, it was Guedes, it was Renato, and he has the option of being Mantuan, we’re looking for his growth, accompanying him, but we only have one nine. When it’s not Jô, we have to improvise. Mantuan, base, is an 8.5. It can be a 9, it can, like Guedes or Renato. We are looking for alternatives if Jô doesn’t play,” explained the coach.

Recovered from a serious knee injury, Gustavo Mantuan hasn’t had much space with Sylvinho. So far, the young striker played just a few minutes against Sport and São Paulo. The coach, however, revealed that the player has been training well.

“Mantuan comes from serious injuries and, since our arrival here, we knew about the athlete’s history. Not only about the injuries, the recovery process, but also about his quality. He has been training very well and is rediscovering himself as an athlete. Mechanically , physically, technically, an athlete that we see important things, yes. You often ask if I talk to one athlete or another, and I talk to many others, and Mantuan is also one of them”, guaranteed Sylvinho.

For Timão’s coach, shirt 31 is a false 9 and could play in the role, but only when Jô can’t act. According to Sylvinho, Mantuan can’t be considered a center forward, but an “eight and a half” that is boosted when playing on the left.

“Mantuan is a fake 9. He could act like you said, but I’ll reiterate: we have a 9. When Joe can’t play, there’s a problem, we’ll have to get another 9 and everyone has been looking to borrow his quality We don’t have another 9, Mantuan himself, as you said, he’s not a 9, he’s an 8.5. He’s an athlete who can play on the left side, coming in, a powerful athlete who has improved. very careful and careful of the player in this aspect. He is growing in his training, but his observation is correct. He is not 9, he is false 9, so that when Joe doesn’t play, we have to look for an alternative,” he concluded. The Coach.

