Sylvinho talks about Corinthians’ performance as a visitor in the second round of the Brazilian Nationals

Corinthians lost again as a visitor last Wednesday. At Maracanã, against Flamengo, the team came out with a 1-0 defeat, with a goal scored in the second-half stoppage. Right after the final whistle, coach Sylvinho explained the drop in his team’s performance away from home.

“We spent the entire first round in reverse: ‘Why do you perform abroad, being one of the best visitors, and not at home?’ This is a team that builds, a team that has changed and is seeking its identity. The team has changed, four athletes arrived, you lose a more mechanical team and gain a more technical one, where sometimes you put less pressure on“, said the coach at a news conference.

“We look for alternatives to balance the team, so you can see the alternation within the championship, at home and abroad. There are other variables, the variable is not just this one, taking the last six or seven games out of context and saying that we didn’t have a good performance . It is very true that we need to assess our opponents,” he added.

Timão has yet to win as a visitor in this second round of the Brasileirão. In 14 disputed rounds, there were three draws and four defeats outside their domains. In addition, they scored five goals and conceded 11. Against the grain of the first round, the team is carrying out an impeccable performance as home team. So far, there has been a draw and six wins during the return at the Neo Química Arena.

“We are looking for a team that wins at home and wins away, it is the best scenario and needs construction. Part of the first round, we responded in reverse. Team that is shaping up in a difficult and complicated championship and we still have a very good position in the table. Seeing the results and the latest games, the difficulty in the championship. Each one with their objectives, we are looking for ours and it has been a long time since we are in a position like this to seek a direct vacancy for Libertadores and it depends only on our efforts”, concluded the commander.

After the defeat by Flamengo, the Parque São Jorge club continues with the same 50 points conquered and fifth place in the table. The next commitment of the alvinegra team is of paramount importance for the search for a place in the G4. This Sunday, Corinthians faces Santos, at home, at 4 pm, for the 34th round of the Brazilian Nationals.

