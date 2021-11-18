Sylvinho’s daughter vents on the nets after receiving hateful messages from Corinthians fans

In the early afternoon of this Thursday, the day after Corinthians lost to Flamengo, coach Sylvinho’s daughter used her profile on a social network to let her go. Taty Mendes and his brother received hate messages from Corinthians fans.

Without exposing the messages received, the Corinthians coach’s daughter stated that her brother has been receiving insults about him and his father. The young woman, who lives in Spain, also explained that she does not live with Sylvinho and, therefore, it would not do any good to ask the coach’s children for anything.

“Hey guys. My brother and I have nothing to do with my father at Corinthians. You cursing him for us doesn’t make any difference. It’s no use asking us for anything because we don’t live with him. And I think you guys should be a little more aware before going into a profile of an underage boy swearing at him and his father. If you have hate and anger, then these are emotions that only you can control, and consequently your actions too,” wrote Taty Mendes in her profile on Instagram.

Sylvinho’s daughter also said she wants no one to suffer the kind of attack she and her brother are suffering and asked people to be aware of the messages they send to others.

“I hope you guys never get those kinds of attacks, because it wrecks anyone’s head. Be aware of what you say to people. You have the full right to express yourself and not like it, but cursing is already a lack of politeness and character, especially with people who have nothing to do with it. Thank you and good night, because I live in Europe”, she wrote.

This isn’t the first time Taty has used her social media to expose hate messages. In October, after the 1-0 defeat at Majestic, an Alvinegra fan hurled insults at Sylvinho’s daughter and coach in a direct message on Instagram. At the time, Taty even published a print of the received message.

