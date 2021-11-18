Tatá Werneck criticizes Dayane, from A Fazenda 13, and is attacked on the web

Tatá Werneck had a falling out with some fans of Dayane Mello, peon of A Fazenda 13. The model’s admirers, who is confined to Itapecerica da Serra, wrote several messages criticizing the Lady Night presenter after she disapproved of a speech by Day within the reality show.
“We are short here, but we went to defend you without even knowing if you were right, just because you are Brazilian. I fought with some Italians because of you”, wrote Tatá, in an Instagram post, disagreeing with the speech where Dayane said that Brazilians were lower level than Europeans.
This post by global was enough to arouse the ire of the model’s fans, which forced Tatá to explain himself on the web: “I don’t want to harm anyone, not even her! God forbid! I wish you good health and success! I just said that I regretted having bought a huge fight, that even an article came out saying that I cursed Italian! But some fans call me names and I get pissed off because I pulled a joint effort to defend her”, he wrote.
Another Twitter user accused Tatá of defending Rico Melquiades and complained about the artist’s position: “Selective militancy, yours! Disappointed me.” The presenter denied supporting Alagoas. “If you are even minimally intelligent, you will see that at no point did I defend another participant. I just said that I don’t buy fights anymore”, he said.
