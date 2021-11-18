Teacher arrested after being caught abusing 15-year-old student | World

reproduction Aimee Jones alongside her husband Philip Jones

A math teacher named Aimee Jones was sentenced to eight months in prison for sexual abuse after she was caught dating a 15-year-old student. The case took place in Darlington, England.

The 35-year-old teacher admitted that she approached the young woman saying that she was bisexual and that she was attracted to her. The relationship between the two lasted about 15 months.

The person responsible for denouncing Aimee was her own husband, Philip Jones, who caught the two in an intimate moment in the teacher’s car. He is a social worker and called the local police as soon as he witnessed the scene.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple’s relationship was open. As far as Philip knew, his wife was having an affair with Sarah Martin, an adjunct teacher Aimee had invented to cover up her relationship with the student.

The couple said they were staying together for the sake of their 4-year-old son. The teacher had already told her husband about her sultry orientation.

On trial in Teesside Crown Court, Aimee admitted four counts of underage sexual activity. The teacher must serve eight months in prison.