Teacher asks for time off to ‘solve personal problems’ and travels with her boyfriend

Auxiliary teacher Ella Griffith, 25, was fired from her primary school in Anglesey, Wales, after making up a lie to take time off. The young woman stated that she needed two and a half days to “solve personal problems” at home. Information is from the Daily Mail newspaper.

However, she traveled with her boyfriend to Rome, Italy. The lie was discovered after the boy posted romantic photos of the two in various tourist spots in the city, such as the Vatican, the Coliseum and the Fontana di Trevi.

After returning to school, Ella was confronted about what she had actually done on her days off. Initially, the young woman claimed that she only traveled to Italy for the weekend, but pressured to show her the ticket, she ended up confessing that she had lied.

The case took place in September 2020. The episode is currently being analyzed by a committee of the Board of Education. If convicted, Ella could lose her professional registration in the country.

