Teacher banned from entering the Natal Department of Education because of ‘inadequate clothing’ | large northern river

A teacher from the municipal education network in Natal was barred from entering the Municipal Department of Education on the grounds that she was dressed in “inappropriate clothing” . The ban came from the head of the SME’s assets and a security guard. The teacher classified the situation as a “typical case of machismo”.

“In the 21st century, it is unacceptable for a woman to be judged by the clothes she is wearing. Mainly because my dress is not inappropriate. It is clear that it is another case of machismo,” teacher Tânia Maruska Petersen told g1.

The case happened last Thursday (11) and was denounced by the educator. She works at the Zuleide Fernandes Municipal School, where she is a school counselor. To g1, Tânia said that she was there to resolve issues related to the work and sign documents.

“When I arrived, security said they thought I couldn’t go in because of my clothes and that they would call the boss. He has already arrived saying that the clothing was inappropriate. I asked what the criteria were, as I was wearing a normal dress, which I’ve already worn on other workdays, and I’ve entered other public buildings. He replied that there was an ordinance that explained which clothes were not suitable, that I was an educator and that that was not the clothes of an educator”, she reported.

She said she felt intimidated, embarrassed and humiliated.

“My dress was not too short to be labeled inadequate. I was very sad, embarrassed, it was an embarrassing situation. I am an excellent professional. I study, invest in my job, arrive early, fulfill my activities, and I will be judged by my clothes what do I use?” he asked.

What do union and government say

In a statement, the Union of Public Education Workers (Sinte/RN) classified the case as “absurd, unacceptable and regrettable. The Union is in solidarity with the teacher and is committed to fighting sexism wherever it may be”.

The SME also expressed its opinion and informed that it is investigating the facts to take appropriate action (read the full note below).

“SME-Natal regrets the episode and clarifies that at the time the teacher was assisted in her demand by the director of the Department of General Administration. The SME reaffirms its respect for teachers, as well as for any citizen who seeks attendance”.

For teacher Tânia, the embarrassment she went through is “a portrait of a patriarchal, sexist and misogynist society”.

She also stressed that she decided to report the case to give voice to other women.

“We denounce it, but we are afraid that some reprisal will come. But I couldn’t keep quiet, I need to give voice to other women because feminism is still treated as ‘mimimi’, as nonsense, by many people. They treat it as an agenda. superfluous and it is not”.

“Violence is imposed on women every day, whether physical or psychological, when we have our bodies sexualized, objectified. I don’t want other women to go through this.”

About the episode denounced by teacher Tânia Maruska Petersen, the Municipal Education Department of Natal is investigating the facts to take the necessary measures. SME-Natal regrets the episode and clarifies that at the time the teacher was assisted in her demand by the director of the Department of General Administration.

On the occasion, SME-Natal reaffirms its respect for teachers, as well as for any citizen who seeks assistance at the SME-Natal headquarters, at the Aluízio Alves Municipal Education Reference Center (Cemure), to the annex in which the Department of Attention to Educating (DAE) operates and in the 146 teaching units spread over the four administrative regions of the city.