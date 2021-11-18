Pierre Borges – 16:04 | Updated on 11/17/2021 4:22 PM



Allyn Walker is Professor of Sociology and Criminal Justice Photo: Reproduction/YouTube/Prostasia Foundation

One teacher, who defines himself as someone of non-binary gender, stated that sexual desire for children is not necessarily immoral. The statement was made during a discussion about “people attracted to minors”.

Allyn Walker is a University Professor of Sociology and Criminal Justice at Old Dominion University in Virginia, USA. At an event sponsored by the child protection organization Prostasia Foundation in November, he stated that child sexual abuse is “never, never ok” but argued that, as long as it is not put into practice, sexual attraction to children is not necessarily wrong.

– From my perspective, there is no morality or immorality linked to attraction to someone, because no one can control who they are attracted to. In other words, it’s not who we’re attracted to that’s ok or not. It is our behavior in responding to this attraction that makes it ok or not – he said.

Book author A Long Dark Shadow: Minor-Attracted People and Their Pursuit of Dignity [Uma longa sombra escura: Pessoas com atração por menores e sua busca por dignidade, em tradução livre], Allyn defends that this expression is adopted in place of “pedophile”. He acknowledged that the expression might suggest that it’s okay to be attracted to children, but he argued that it’s not possible to totally label someone for their sexual desires, as these would indicate nothing about their morality.

– Many people, when they hear the term “pedophile”, automatically assume that it means a sexual offender, which is not true. And this leads to many misconceptions about the attraction to minors – he declared.

Allyn further explained that there are non-offensive people with attraction to minors (MAPs) who do not sexually abuse children, and argued: “So their behavior is moral, but they are still subject to the same idea that they are bad people and often internalize it for themselves”.

Allyn’s statements caused a wave of criticism on social media, where netizens accused the professor of being sympathetic to pedophiles and argued that Old Dominion University would fire him. However, at the time of this publication, he has only been placed on administrative leave.

In a statement released by the university, the institution’s president, Brian O. Hemphill, said he wants to declare, “in the strongest possible terms, that child sexual abuse is morally wrong and has no place in our society.”

Allyn Walker also spoke with the university as follows: “I want to make it clear: child sexual abuse is an unpardonable crime. As an assistant professor of Sociology and Criminal Justice, the aim of my research is to prevent crime.”

