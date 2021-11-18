The associations ask for the intervention and removal of the president of Inep

Associations linked to education filed a public civil action this evening in which they request the intervention and immediate removal of the president of Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira), Danilo Dupas, from the position. The action is brought by Educafro, Ubes (Brazilian Union of High School Students) and the National Campaign for the Right to Education.

The request in court takes place after complaints made by 37 servers who asked to be removed from their positions at Inep, last week. Some of them who worked in exams such as the Enem (National High School Exam) and the Enade (National Student Performance Exam) claimed in an interview with TV Globo, last Sunday (14), that they were suffering psychological harassment and that there would be interference in the questions of evidence.

In the action, the associations cite a “very serious crisis” in the Ministry of Education, “triggered by abuse, lack of preparation, ineptitude and bad faith”, and ask for the immediate removal of Dupas for a period of at least 90 days under penalty of a daily fine of R$100 thousand.

The Author Associations maintain that, for the proper prevention of serious imminent collective and social material and moral damages, it is essential to grant unprecedented urgent relief changes to

assurance of the fundamental right to education, materialized in the regular realization of the 2021 ENEM, in addition to the Revalida, Basic Education Census and Higher Education Census, in order to (…) determine immediate intervention in Inep to move away from the current President Danilo Dupas of the position, appointing himself as intervener career servant among the deans of INEP, for the period necessary to complete and correct the 2021 Enem exams, this being a minimum period of 90 (ninety days), under penalty of daily fine of BRL 100,000.00 (one hundred thousand reais). Excerpt from the petition filed with the Federal Court

In all, 37 employees of Inep asked to be removed from their positions on Monday (8). The resignations were made collectively and as a measure to pressure the current president of the organization, Danilo Dupas, to leave. Inep is linked to the MEC (Ministry of Education) and is responsible for Enem and for other studies and evaluations in education, such as Saeb.

In a letter sent to the directors, the group that asked to be removed from office cited the “technical and administrative weakness of the current top management at Inep”. In a note released to the press last night, the MEC stated that the Enem schedule is maintained and that it will not be affected.

Sources connected to Inep heard by UOL, on the condition of anonymity, said that the requests were made because of disagreement with Dupas’ decisions, which are not considered of a technical nature, and because of alleged cases of moral harassment.

A week earlier, two other coordinators linked to Enem asked to be removed from their positions. In all, the institute has 383 employees. The group that handed over the positions leaves their functions, but not their careers as civil servants at Inep.