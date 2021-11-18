The Farm: Solange, Aline and Valentina are on the farm! Who should stay?

Get ready because a new cycle beyond controversial will begin in “A Fazenda 13“. Is that Rich Melquiades became the youngest farmer and, in addition to delimiting tasks, now he is immune and could get revenge on his rivals next week. He disputed the Farmer’s Test against Valentina Francavilla and Solange Gomes, which are on the 9th farm with Aline Mineiro.

The dynamic demanded speed from the pedestrians, who needed to gather ears of corn in a basket over eight rounds. Only there was time, just as the music stopped they needed to run back to their posts and protect a shield from paintball fire. If they were hit, the round was void.

Solange took two shots, so she couldn’t gather as many spikes — just 30,000 pounds — and was eliminated. Already valentine and Rich were better. She gathered 19.74 kilos and he 35.56. In the last three rounds the score was zero. But luck was on the influencer’s side, who guaranteed his victory.

The Farmer’s Test defined the 9th farm, which will be played this Thursday night (19th) by Aline, which was banned from the dynamics, Solange and valentine!

Who should stay in “The Farm 13”?

