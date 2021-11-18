‘The More Life, the Better!’: Meet the ‘villains’ of the new 7th soap opera | The More Life the Better!

The More Life the Better will hit the screens next time Monday , 11/22 , and promises to bring a lot of fun, romance and that little bit of rivalry that we love. 🧨💥🤩

2 of 8 Flávia (Valentina Herszage), Neném (Vladimir Brichta), Guilherme (Mateus Solano) and Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) are the protagonists of ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: João Miguel Júnior/Globo Flávia (Valentina Herszage), Neném (Vladimir Brichta), Guilherme (Mateus Solano) and Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) are the protagonists of ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: João Miguel Júnior/Globo

the novel, written by Mauro Wilson, will feature 4 protagonists: Baby (Vladimir Brichta), Paula (Giovanna Antonelli), William (Matthew Solano) and Flavia (Valentina Herszage), and each of them will have to deal with some pebbles in the shoe along the plot. Let’s get to know the “villains” of the new 7 o’clock soap?

3 of 8 Julia Lemmertz is Carmen in ‘The More Life, the Better!’, Paula’s enemy (Giovanna Antonelli) — Photo: João Miguel Jr./Globo Julia Lemmertz is Carmen in ‘The More Life, the Better!’, Paula’s enemy (Giovanna Antonelli) — Photo: João Miguel Jr./Globo

The number 1 enemy of Paula Terrare (Giovanna Antonelli), Carmem competes with the businesswoman in business and in her personal life. President of Wollinger Cosmetics, the blonde dreams of ending the empire of her rival, the owner of Terrare Cosmetics. But the fight between the two is old: Paula married Celso Terrarre (Candide Damm), ex-boyfriend and great love of Carmen. After Celso’s death in an alleged accident, Carmem will be thirsty for revenge, believing that Paula is to blame.

4 of 8 Bruno Cabrerizo plays Marcelo in ‘Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!’ — Photo: Globo/Fabio Rocha Bruno Cabrerizo plays Marcelo in ‘Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!’ — Photo: Globo/Fabio Rocha

Vice-president of Paula’s company, Marcelo has an affair with the powerful owner of Terrare Cosmeticos, but his ego will feel hurt when his lover falls in love with Neném (Vladimir Brichta). It won’t be long before Marcelo becomes an ally of his biggest rival, Carmem (Julia Lemmertz).

5 of 8 Felipe Abib is Roni in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globo/João Miguel Júnior Felipe Abib is Roni in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globo/João Miguel Júnior

The youngest brother of soccer player Neném (Vladimir Brichta), Roni gets involved in several tricks and doesn’t even spare his family when it comes to gaining an advantage. Unlike his older brother, he never wanted to break a sweat to succeed in life and got into a lot of trouble until he ended up in jail. When he is released from prison, Roni will again apply his blows and put Baby in several robberies.

6 of 8 Ana Lucia Torre plays Celina in ‘Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!’ — Photo: Globo/Fabio Rocha Ana Lucia Torre plays Celina in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globo/Fabio Rocha

Guilherme’s (Mateus Solano) mother, Celina is a psychoanalyst and does everything to disrupt her son’s marriage with Rose (Barbara Colen). Controlling, Ana Lúcia Torre’s character suspects that her daughter-in-law cultivates an unresolved passion and will strive to expel Rose from the family mansion, without her taking any penny from her heir.

7 of 8 Cora (Valentina Bandeira) in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globo/João Miguel Júnior Cora (Valentina Bandeira) in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globo/João Miguel Júnior

Co-worker of Flávia (Valentina Herszage), Cora is a pole dancer at the club pulp Fiction. Ambitious, she will put her friend in the worst position by involving Flavia in a robbery, but will end up in jail. Even in prison, Cora will manage to orchestrate several attempts to recover the stolen suitcase of money and, furthermore, harm Flavia.

💣 Leco (André Silberg) and Neco (Carlos Silberg)

8 of 8 André Silberg and Carlos Silberg play Leco e Neco, in the soap opera ‘Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!’ — Photo: Globo / João Miguel Jr. André Silberg and Carlos Silberg play Leco e Neco, in the soap opera ‘Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!’ — Photo: Globo / João Miguel Jr.

Cora’s brothers, the twins also work at the Pulp Fiction nightclub, as security guards. Marginal like their sister, but a thousand times more clumsy, they will chase and threaten Flavia at Cora’s orders, when the villain is arrested.

