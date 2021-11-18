The new mobilization of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border that puts the US and EU on alert

4 hours ago

The Kremlin sent more than 114,000 troops to the Ukrainian border

As the world continues to pay attention to the migration crisis between Belarus and Poland, another quieter escalation of tension hangs over Eastern Europe.

A few days ago, Russia began moving a significant number of troops and military equipment to the border with Ukraine, to the point that several governments, including the US and the European Union (EU), have warned of the possibility of an attack this winter .

Kiev and Moscow have technically been at war for more than seven years (when Vladimir Putin invaded and annexed Crimea) — and border clashes and Russian military movements are rife in the area.

In fact, last spring, alarms also sounded when Russian tanks were deployed on the Ukrainian border.

However, several Western intelligence sources have expressed fears that the situation is now worse.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense estimates that more than 114,000 Russian soldiers have been deployed to the border area in the northeast, east and south of Ukraine, including about 92,000 infantry, air and sea troops.

Last week, Washington claimed to have intelligence reports indicating that the Kremlin was “preparing for an invasion”. And on Monday, the head of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, called attention to the “significant Russian military concentration”.

“We see an unusual concentration of troops and we know that Russia was willing to use this type of military capability beforehand to carry out aggressive actions against Ukraine,” Stoltenberg told a news conference.

On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with his Russian counterpart to express that France was ready “to defend the territorial sovereignty of Ukraine”, while Germany also warned of “grave consequences” if Moscow attacks the neighbouring country.

Earlier, the head of the British Armed Forces, General Nick Carter, had told The Times that the UK should “be ready” for war with Russia.

The Kremlin did not deny the military moves, but called suggestions of a potential attack “incendiary” and blamed NATO for conducting military exercises in the Black Sea off the coast of Crimea.

The context

The 2014 war, which led to Russia’s annexation of Crimea, has left more than 14,000 people dead so far, according to official figures.

The two sides signed a ceasefire agreement more than a year ago, which has led to a notable slowdown in the conflict.

However, last spring, the Kremlin conducted military exercises in Crimea and then deployed heavy military equipment near the Donbass region, the border area in eastern Ukraine where the conflict began.

Weeks later, the troops withdrew, although they are now back.

Putin questioned recent NATO exercises

“This time, it is more difficult to explain the displacement of tanks and artillery in large quantities from the central regions to the western regions close to the borders of Ukraine,” journalist Zhanna Bezpiatchuk, BBC correspondent in Kiev, tells BBC News Mundo service. news in Spanish from the BBC.

According to Bezpiatchuk, who covered previous Russian military operations in the field, on other occasions there were military exercises and movements that somehow justified the operations, which is not very clear now.

A recent report by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace notes that a “careful review” of the Russian leader’s record on Ukraine suggests that “almost all the necessary components and justifications for military intervention are in place or are moving toward it .”

“Both short-term and long-term indicators suggest that Kiev and Washington have good reason to be concerned,” it says.

Bezpiatchuk recalls that, in addition to the scenario of an invasion “under the pretext of defending Russian citizens” living in Moscow-controlled areas, the Kremlin may also want to pressure Europe to exempt the Russian North Stream-2 pipeline from European regulations.

This same Tuesday, the German energy regulator suspended approval of the controversial gas pipeline that runs from Russia to Germany, considering that before being certified, it must comply with local laws.

The Russian government has questioned what it considers to be the “hysteria” of the West and has justified the troop movement with NATO’s recent military exercises in the Black Sea.

In a state television appearance over the weekend, President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was concerned about unannounced exercises involving a “mighty naval group” and aircraft carrying strategic nuclear weapons.

In his opinion, this represented a “serious challenge” for Russia.

“We are under the impression that they are not going to let us let down our guard. Well, tell them we are not going to let our guard down,” he added.

Relations between Moscow and NATO have been strained in recent weeks after the Kremlin suspended its mission at the organization’s Brussels headquarters on Oct. 18 after the alliance expelled eight Russian representatives accused of spying.

What did Ukraine say?

According to Bezpiatchuk, the Ukrainian government took a few days, on this occasion, to raise the alert.

“It took 10 days to confirm the buildup of troops,” she says.

Several Ukrainian government figures, including the president and senior officials, questioned Russia about the troop movements.

“For seven years it has been the reality of Ukraine living with the existential threat from Russia. Perhaps, this rigidity in accepting recent developments can be explained in part by the fatigue of war that many feel in Ukraine”, evaluates Bezpiatchuk.

Ukrainian President Vlodomir Zelensky sought the support of several international leaders in the face of the Russian military operation

Tensions in the Donbass area have also increased in recent times after the Ukrainian army confirmed on 26 October that it had used a Turkish-made drone, the first time Kiev had used such technology in combat, which sparked protests in Moscow.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov condemned the sale of Turkish drones to Ukraine and said their acquisition “destabilized” the situation.

Why is what happens in Belarus important?

As this is happening on Ukraine’s eastern border to the north, Belarus’ migration crisis is also viewed with caution.

Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said his country feared that Russia and Belarus were using the plight of migrants as a “smoke screen” to launch an operation in Ukraine.

“We’ve seen in the past Russian forces on Ukraine’s borders use some kind of provocation as a pretext to then invade and basically go ahead with something they’ve been planning all along,” Blinken said.

But, according to Bezpiatchuk, the dangers don’t stop there.

Ukraine has a border of more than 1,000 km long with Belarus, basically made up of swamps, forests and fields.

There are no protective barriers on this border and, in fact, it is very easy to enter Ukrainian territory from Belarus.

This, says the BBC correspondent, makes the country extremely vulnerable if Belarus’ president Alexander Lukashenko redirects migrants to Ukraine.

“This scenario seems very realistic to many in Ukraine, if Poland blocks its border and migrants lose their last chance to cross into the European Union. Then they could seek refuge in Ukraine as a transit point,” he says.

This would, in his opinion, create tension on two fronts for the Ukrainian government.

Lukashenko, a staunch ally of Putin, recently accused the United States of building NATO military bases in Ukraine using training centers as a pretext.

And last September, Russia and Belarus held military exercises near Ukraine’s borders.

“Although Belarus has no proactive role in the conflict, many believe that at critical moments it will adopt Russia’s position,” says Bezpiatchuk.