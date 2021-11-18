The new mobilization of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border that puts the US and EU on alert

56th Airborne Brigade

The Kremlin sent more than 114,000 troops to the Ukrainian border

As the world continues to pay attention to the migration crisis between Belarus and Poland, another quieter escalation of tension hangs over Eastern Europe.

A few days ago, Russia began moving a significant number of troops and military equipment to the border with Ukraine, to the point that several governments, including the US and the European Union (EU), have warned of the possibility of an attack this winter .

Kiev and Moscow have technically been at war for more than seven years (when Vladimir Putin invaded and annexed Crimea) — and border clashes and Russian military movements are rife in the area.

In fact, last spring, alarms also sounded when Russian tanks were deployed on the Ukrainian border.