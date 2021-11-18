The return: Fátima Bernardes returns to the Meeting with excitement next Monday (22)

Top Stories

Brazil game VAR audio leaks and players revolt with content

In the late afternoon of this Wednesday (17th), Fatima Bernardes went to social media to announce his return to Encounter program next Monday (22/11). His statements were reported by the fan club of presenter and from the ex-husband William Bonner (wbonemer), who was thrilled with the news and did not hide his enthusiasm:

“She’ll come back! Great news! Our diva Fatima Bernardes returns to our meeting next Monday. The right shoulder is not yet fully recovered, but there is considerable progress. Our hearts are rejoicing and ready to welcome you into our homes”.

Away from the recordings since the beginning of October, when she underwent surgery on her shoulder to reconstruct the region that had part of the nerves torn, Fatima Bernardes says he is very happy to be back, that it was super difficult, but that he managed to do a lot of exercises in the last two weeks.

Away from work, the presenter makes a post with a video in honor of Marília Mendonça

With a photo of the tattoo done by friends in tribute to Marília Mendonça, published by the percussionist of singer noThis Wednesday (17), Fátima Bernardes records a video with a reflection on what happened, with the speech summarized here.

Fatima Bernardes says Marília Mendonça she was really mature, as can be seen from the lyrics of her songs:

“It’s like she had an experience longer than her age. I wonder what made this connection so great between marilia and her audience, which is practically all of Brazil. And then I think that we women, most of the time, many times at least, we don’t feel heard. And then when we are never heard, we kind of shut up, we give up talking.”

THE presenter He ends with an air of reflection: “Here Marília arrives and says things that are very internal, very deep in our heart, in our mind. The feeling is that she heard us. So, much more than giving us a voice, it is of immense importance for having listened to us”.

