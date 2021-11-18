“They’re crazy”: Abel says he’ll follow the plan until the end at Palmeiras – 11/17/2021

Coach Abel Ferreira did not give his arm to support after the defeat by 2-0, with terrible football from his team almost entirely in reserve, against São Paulo, at Allianz Parque, this Wednesday (17th). The coach defended his decision, which guaranteed to be within a plan. And he called those who think he should have made the starting line-up in the game crazy.

“I’m paid to make difficult decisions. Was it easier to play against São Paulo with the best squad? You guys are crazy. I know what I’m doing. Let’s follow our plan, whatever happens,” said the coach in press conference after the match.

The coach tried at all times to defend his players, taking responsibility for the negative result.

“We’re together at all times. I’m upset and sad because I wouldn’t have lost. I trust my players and this is my squad. It was this squad that gave the club joy and will continue to do so. In the end, we make adjustments.”

The coach once again praised the achievements of this group, as well as the maintenance of the good moment of Palmeiras compared to last year.

“We lost. Congratulations, São Paulo. São Paulo is fighting not to go down, right? Grêmio and Santos fighting not to go down, right? Portugal, which is Portugal, was not directly qualified. What to say? hard to continue with the batten here [alto]”he stated.

Finally, the coach explained why he left the field before the final whistle.

“As they say here, I’m hanging on. If I spoke well about refereeing in the last game, today he leaves the field so as not to get a yellow card. He leaves so he doesn’t get sent off or get a yellow card, and to be with the players in the next game,” he said.