Thiago Costa is operated on again, he is doing well and there is no forecast for a high

the country singer Thiago Costa he underwent his second forearm surgery on Wednesday, November 17th. According to the press office, the artist, who had an accident while riding a watercraft, is conscious and stable. The team of the artist from Pará informed that the surgery on the arm was uneventful “and it was a success”. He has been showing improvement in his condition, but remains hospitalized in the ICU for intensive care.

“The artist Thiago Costa’s office comes to inform that the singer has improved in his laboratory tests and this Wednesday morning (17th) he underwent a successful surgery on his right forearm, without complications,” says the post made by the office.

“At the moment, he is in intensive care, clinically stable, conscious, oriented, and well showing improvement in his clinical condition. He remains in the ICU, at the Hospital Metropolitano de Urgência e Emergência, undergoing surgical treatment with an external fixator in his right lower limb (right leg) and a vascular procedure,” the team wrote.

Last Tuesday, 16, the artist’s team and the family asked for blood type A+ to be donated to perform the procedure. The country singer is hospitalized in a hospital in Belém, Pará.

The concert schedule, with more than 15 presentations planned for November alone, was cancelled.

THE ACCIDENT

Thiago Costa suffered the accident in an area of ​​river known as Furo do Maguari, in Belém, on November 11th. The country singer was run over by a speedboat while riding a watercraft.

The accident between the watercraft and the boat occurred in the Furo Maquari, a river area in Belém. On the bike were the singer and another person, who was also rescued by firefighters after suffering injuries.

In the collision, the musician suffered fractures in his arm and leg. Thiago he underwent surgery on his leg on the day of admission. On Tuesday, 16, the medical team performed tests to assess whether he was fit for the new surgical procedure, this time on his arm.

Also according to the musician’s advice, he received six bags of blood until the day before the surgery. It was not detailed how many bags of A+ blood he had received on Wednesday, November 17th.

For now, there is no forecast for discharge and the artist remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Metropolitan Hospital of Urgency and Emergency in Ananindeua, in the metropolitan region of Belém, Pará.

INVESTIGATION IN PROGRESS

The Navy launched an inquiry through the Port Authority of the Eastern Amazon (CPAOR), and has up to 90 days to complete.

The firefighters and the Port Authority did not inform who was driving the vehicle, how many people were on the boat, whether the drivers had a license, or other details about the investigations.

A video taken after the accident recorded the moment when Thiago Costa and the other person hit in the collision receive first aid. The driver of the boat involved in the collision provided assistance.

WHO IS THIAGO COSTA?

Thiago Costa is one of the prominent names in the backlands of Belém. Among his hits is “JBL no wall”. Since the beginning of his career, in Mãe do Rio, in the northeast of Pará, he always sang sertanejo.

He started his career at age 13, singing at family events, friends and bars. In 1997, he founded the Banda Cristalina where he performed in several cities in the North and Northeast.

In 2008 he established a career in Belém, forming a country duo, Kaio & Thiago, and, in 2009, with a new formation, André & Thiago. In 2010 he started a solo career and started to stand out in the music scene in the state of Pará.

Married to Idiane Costa, Thiago is the father of little Liz.

