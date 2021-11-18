‘This is what people usually say just before they die’, reveals a nurse – Metro World News Brasil

Julie McFadden, a Los Angeles nurse, is using her TikTok to share her experiences as a dying nurse.

As published by The Mirror, she uses social media to make people aware of how to deal with death.

She explains: “The best part of my job is educating patients and their families about death and dying, as well as supporting them emotionally and physically. Also, helping them understand what to expect is another part of my job in a hospice home.”

“There’s something most people say before they die and it’s usually ‘I love you’ or they call out to their parents, who are usually dead,” the nurse revealed when asked about a person’s final moments.

In addition to sharing the patient’s desire to say goodbye or meet family members, Julie also listed some signs that are “apparently normal” as a patient approaches their goodbye. The list ranges from changes in breathing and skin tone to the presence of ‘terminal secretions’ and fevers with no apparent explanation.

“The symptoms of the active death phase include changes in unconsciousness, breathing, the presence of spots and terminal secretions. They are normal and are not painful or uncomfortable. Our bodies take care of us even at the end of life, the less intervention the better”, explained the nurse.

Also check:

She also stated that she is happy with the possibility of educating people about death and being able, in this way, to support their families.

“I want to normalize death by educating people about it. I went home to see my family and teenage nieces doing dance videos on TikTok, this gave me the idea to start my own profile about death and dying. In four days the profile took off”, says Julie.

In six months of posts, the nurse already has more than 340,000 followers.