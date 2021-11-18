This option frees up money even for negative people

Did you know that it is possible to anticipate up to three installments through the FGTS birthday withdrawal? Access to credit is quick and easy, all online.

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, the credit is for individuals who opted for the birthday withdrawal. In addition, the entire process is done over the internet, that is, without the need to go to a Caixa branch. But, for this, the registration must be updated.

First, according to Caixa, the minimum loan amount is R$2,000. In addition, the minimum withdrawal must be equal to or greater than R$300.

Anticipation of the withdrawal-birthday of the FGTS

To anticipate the installments of the withdrawal-birthday, you can make a simulation through the Caixa application. Go to the “credit” option.

The possibility is allowed once a year. As the name implies, always in the month of the worker’s birthday.

Then in “anticipation of loot-birthday”. After that, just do the simulation and contract the advance of values.

On the other hand, it is necessary to have an up-to-date registration and have a checking or savings account at Caixa. To do so, those interested must be over 18 years old, have an account at Caixa and opt for the FGTS birthday withdrawal.

Likewise, it must have a balance in the FGTS account so that the advance is possible, that is, it must have at least the minimum amount for contracting.

In addition, the movement in the account for those who opt for the withdrawal-birthday is valid for the purchase of their own home, in cases of serious illness, retirement and others.

Caixa guarantees the money in the account one day after hiring, with the entire process done digitally through the Caixa website, in the Caixa app or even in the FGTS app.