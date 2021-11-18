Three killed and more than 30 injured in ‘suicide attacks’ in Uganda claimed by IS – International





At least three people were killed and more than 30 were injured in two suicide attacks in Kampala, Uganda’s capital, this Tuesday (16), claimed by the jihadist group Islamic State (EI).

This is the second deadly attack in Uganda claimed by ISIS in a few weeks, after an Oct. 23 bombing that killed a waitress and injured several people at a Kampala restaurant.

Ugandan police had blamed Tuesday’s double attack on a “local group linked to the ADF”, the Allied Democratic Forces, an active rebellion in the east of the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The jihadist group Islamic State refers to ADF as its “Province of Central Africa” ​​(Iscap). In March, the United States officially linked the ADF to the Islamic State group.

The two explosions occurred in the morning, three minutes apart, in the commercial district of Kampala.

The first attack was carried out at a checkpoint near police headquarters by a man carrying a bomb in a backpack. The second by two men “disguised as motorcycles” near the entrance to Parliament, police said.

In a note published on its Telegram channels, ISIS indicated that the attacks were carried out by three suicide bombers.

Counterterrorism forces detained a fourth terrorist and “seized a homemade explosive device in his home’s detonator,” Enanga said.

Most of those injured are police, reported the Uganda Red Cross.

The explosion near the police premises destroyed windows, and the one near Parliament set fire to vehicles parked in the area.

– “Mutilated” and “scattered” bodies –

The attacks come three weeks after two others, one against a restaurant in the capital, on October 23, claimed by Iscap, and a suicide attack against a bus near Kampala, two days later, which was not claimed. Ugandan officials said there is “a high level of connection” between the two.

The attacks on Tuesday caused a panic in the commercial district of Kampala, where “mutilated” and “scattered” bodies covered the ground, said Enanga.

The mayor of Kampala, Salim Uhuru, was at a bank agency near police headquarters when the explosion occurred.

“It was a very loud noise. I ran to the police station and saw a police officer I know dead on the ground. His body was destroyed,” he told AFP.

Parliament canceled its session scheduled for this Tuesday and the area around the building was cordoned off by heavily armed soldiers.

Ugandan police detained members of the ADF last month on suspicion of attacking “important facilities”.

In addition to the two bombings, ISIS also claimed responsibility for a bombing of a police station in Kampala on Oct. 8, for which there are no known victims.