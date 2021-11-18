Three-story construction collapses in Salgueiro, in the North Zone of Rio, and leaves one dead

RIO — At least one man died after the collapse of a three-story building in Morro do Salgueiro, in Tijuca, in the North Zone of Rio, this Wednesday night. The incident took place on Rua Francisco Graça. Three other people were injured, two women, who were rescued with bruises and severe injuries, and a child who was unharmed. The victims were taken to the Souza Aguiar municipal hospital, in the Center.

Mayor Eduardo Paes and Public Order Secretary Brenno Carnevale were at the site and accompanied the work of the firefighters. To GLOBO, Paes said that the victims are already being accompanied by a Social Assistance team, which will arrange the burial and offer social rent to the homeless.

— It’s not known if there was a lot of rain accumulated in the last few days, and as it happened today I’m strong, it always ends up messing with the soil. The construction was probably fragile. Unfortunately, one person died and three were injured, one more seriously – said Paes.

According to the mayor, a couple who also lived in the house left the place shortly before the accident.

“They left five minutes before the accident, but said there was no sign of what might happen,” says Paes.

Firefighters rescue victims Photo: Reproduction

The building had two floors and a roof. Eight people from the same family lived there, according to reports from neighbors. The building is on Rua Francisco Graça, close to a block called Raízes.

— The building is in the middle of the community, difficult to be regular. But the construction did not present a risky appearance — says the sub-mayor of Grande Tijuca, Wagner Coe.

According to the undersecretary of Civil Defense and Protection, Rodrigo Gonçalves, engineers are inspecting houses in the region to assess risks. For the time being, there is no forecast to ban properties in the surroundings.

— We are waiting for the expertise of the Civil Police to understand what happened. Due to the geotechnics of the place, a relief that has a slope, the houses have a more complex construction – said Rodrigo.

Firefighters rescue buried victims Photo: Reproduction

The Military Fire Department of the State of Rio de Janeiro was called shortly after 8 pm. Military personnel from the barracks of Tijuca, Vila Isabel, from the Search and Rescue Group (GBS), from the 1st and 2nd Forest Relief and Environment Groups (1st and 2nd GSFMAs) work in the rescue, with the support of drones and corporation dogs.