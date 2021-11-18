Tickets for Rooster x Youth sell out in about two hours

In about two hours, the Athletic mass showed strength once again and sold out tickets for the match next Saturday (20), at 19:00, against Juventude, in Mineirão, valid for the 34th round of the Series A of Brasileirão. Sales began this Wednesday (17), at 17:00, and around 19:00 the club made the announcement on its official social networks.

“Mass makes you tremble… Mineirão is full on Saturday! Once again! Tickets for #Galo x Juventude are sold out. Thanks, Massa!”, says the post.

🏟️🔥 Massa makes you tremble… Saturday is packed with Mineirão! Once again! 🏴🏳️ Tickets for #Rooster x Youth. Thanks, Massa!🐔 Small batch of returns can still be returned to the system for sale.#AllGameÉDecision#MassaMakeTremer pic.twitter.com/cR7tO0jlyn — Atlético 😷 (@Atletico) November 17, 2021

In it, there is also the observation that a small batch of tickets can be put back on sale, in case a member withdraws.

The expectation for the duel that could bring Atlético closer to the Brazilian bi-championship is that the attendance record established in the last derby against América, when 60,142 athletes played at Gigante da Pampulha, will be beaten.

With 71 points, Galo is getting closer to the national title that hasn’t come since 1971.

