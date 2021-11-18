TJ-SP Denies Health Plan Request to Pay Sex Reassignment Surgery as “Aesthetic” | São Paulo

The São Paulo Court of Justice has denied a request by a transsexual woman for the health plan to cover sex reassignment surgery, saying the treatment is “exclusively aesthetic”.

The woman has already appealed to the Superior Court of Justice (STJ). Any decision by the STJ will serve as a parameter so that the surgery may or may not be required and covered by health plans throughout Brazil.

The decision, by the 9th Chamber of Private Law of the São Paulo TJ, responded to a request from the health plan Sul América, which had lost the case in the first instance.

This is because the head judge of the 3rd Civil Court of the Regional Court of Pinheiros, in the West Zone of the capital, had answered the transsexual’s request and ordered the health plan to perform the surgery, stating that the surgical procedure “is one of the phases of psychic recovery ” from the transsexual. She gathered medical and psychiatric reports that proved that, since she was a child and teenager, she had difficulties in identifying with her own body.

Sul América claimed that the coverage of surgery is not part of the mandatory list of procedures by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), which lists the services that must necessarily be covered by private plans.

For the health plan, the procedure in question is “purely aesthetic” and there are other treatments available, such as hormone therapy and interdisciplinary consultations.

Judge Galdino Toledo Júnior understood that transsexuality is a “personal option” and “does not constitute a treatable disease”, giving reason to Sul América.

“The plan contracted by the author [a transexual] with the defendant [plano de saúde] it is covering health problems, not covering optional procedures of the contracting party that are not directly linked to its state of health, or the need for its preservation or recovery,” wrote Galdino.

“As is known, transsexualism is not a pathology, but a person’s personal choice, perfectly acceptable, without any reason for negative repercussions, whether in the social or legal world,” stated the judge in the decision.

In 2018, the World Health Organization (WHO) removed transsexuality from the list of mental illnesses. The term “homosexuality” – with ISM at the end and used by the judge – is considered inappropriate and pejorative, since the suffix refers to classification as a disease.

O g1 SP asked whether Sul América wants to comment on the transsexual’s decision and appeal to the STJ, but until the last update of this report, it had not received any feedback.

Surgery can be performed by SUS

Since 2019, a Ministry of Health ordinance authorizes the procedure to be covered by the Unified Health System (SUS) for people over 21 years of age.

Pursuant to Decree No. 1370 , sex reassignment treatment was included in the table of procedures, medications, orthotics, prostheses and special materials. The procedures can only be offered by those who requested assistance through legal action.

Sexual reassignment is not yet authorized in the SUS without the patient filing a lawsuit asking for a change of sex. According to the new ordinance, the patient must be between 21 and 75 years old. Treatment includes surgery and pre- and postoperative clinical follow-up.

In 2020, the Federal Council of Medicine reduced the minimum age for gender transition surgery to 18 years and also reduced the minimum age for starting hormonal therapies from 18 to 16 years and defines rules for the use of drugs to block the puberty. Surgical procedures involving gender transition are prohibited before age 18, before it was only after 21.

CFM decreases to 18 years minimum age for sex reassignment surgery.

In the resolution, the Federal Council of Medicine also recognizes the identity expressions related to gender diversity. Transgender is the person who identifies with the opposite gender to which he/she was born:

consider themselves men transsexuals those born female who identify as male.

those born female who identify as male. consider themselves women transsexuals those born with the male sex who identify as female.

those born with the male sex who identify as female. it is considered transvestite the person who was born with one sex, identifies and presents itself phenotypically in the other gender, but accepts their genitalia.

the person who was born with one sex, identifies and presents itself phenotypically in the other gender, but accepts their genitalia. it is considered gender assertion the multidisciplinary therapeutic procedure for the person who needs to adapt their body to their gender identity through hormone therapy and/or surgery.