Today’s horoscope: November 18, 2021; check the forecasts

See today’s horoscope predictions for your zodiac sign this Thursday, November 18, 2021. Check out the most amazing astrological predictions of the week, health, work, love, money, guardian angel and guess of the day. See the configuration of space, moon and planets for this day.
Aries
Today’s emotional ups and downs, if left unchecked, can greatly harm the results of your actions. Don’t mix your financial part and your emotions, focus on a goal this Thursday, the 18th.
Date of sign: 21/03 to 20/04
Guardian Angel: israfil
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 10-91-62-54-94-7-41
Bull
Loving proposals will arrive that can destabilize your environmental harmony. Analyze your current situation carefully and act accordingly without harming anyone. Your look will be very sensual and magnetic.
Date of sign: 21/04 to 20/05
Guardian Angel: Gabriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 2-45-68-36-87-50-71
Twins
Today is a day that you must remain firm in your goals, you will find a result that is totally satisfactory for your interests. Hear all the voices, but act for yourself, today there are no half measures.
Date of sign: 05/21 to 06/20
Guardian Angel: Rafael
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 40-75-12-88-76-52-4
Cancer
The strong psychological pressures that have been putting pressure on you will create in you a certain degree of anxiety that only the couple will understand and find solutions, calmly, everything will return to its ideal level.
Date of sign: 21/06 to 22/07
Guardian Angel: jeliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 86-3-31-6-82-5-90
Lion
Mentally today, Thursday the 17th, you will find yourself at the height of your strength with a great capacity for domination over others. Stand firm, but don’t become hard on others. Passionate night that will leave a deep mark.
Date of sign: 7/23 to 8/22
Guardian Angel: theliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 53-60-47-85-63-43-11
Virgin
Don’t be upset by the contradictions you will notice in the behavior of others. We can all make mistakes even for you in the criticisms you make. The night brings a surprise of love.
Date of sign: 23/08 to 22/09
Guardian Angel: Cassiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 96-9-89-98-93-58-35
Lb
A high sensitivity and a strong desire to give yourself completely to others will push you today to want to cover as much as possible, take your time, face the day calmly and you will see success.
Date of sign: 9/23 to 10/22
Guardian Angel: Minguel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 84-92-13-29-33-19-80
Scorpion
Listen to the advice of others and don’t want to do everything out of dogmatism and stubbornness. The work and family environment will change if you act rigidly, show your sweet side in everything.
Date of sign: 10/23 to 11/21
Guardian Angel: abadon
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 57-65-83-39-1-48-51
Sagittarius
Your intellectual qualities and your ability to win new friends will be enhanced. Take advantage of the situation to find the right people for everything. Unforeseen expenses arrive, control yourself.
Date of sign: 11/22 to 12/21
Guardian Angel: uriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 27-95-21-74-30-64-44
Capricorn
It is highly recommended that the work and family environment is not altered by sterile or puerile arguments as this will lead to unprofitable disagreements. Stay away from negative people today.
Date of sign: 12/22 to 01/20
Guardian Angel: metatron
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 25-22-99-49-72-73-97
Aquarium
With little you do on your part to win people over, you will gain acceptance from many and unwavering support for your interests. In love there will be passion and the night will transport you.
Date of sign: 01/21 to 02/19
Guardian Angel: phanuel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 69-46-70-56-79-15-17
Fishes
Don’t judge others just by what they say or do, leave some freedom or time for them to follow through without changing their convictions. Today you must be firm in what you do.
Date of sign: 02/20 to 03/20
Guardian Angel: salathiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 26-55-18-16-14-24-32