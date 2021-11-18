Triumph Trident arrives in Brazil: see price

The new Trident arrives in Brazil with the mission of being the cheapest motorcycle in Triumph’s line-up, “stealing” the position that was previously occupied by Street Twin, as reported a few days ago here on the MOTOCICLISMO magazine website.

The news from the English brand, which will face models like the Yamaha MT-07 and Kawasaki Z650 in the medium nakeds segment, is available in a single version from R$ 47,490, an amount charged by Triumph for the white bike. The price goes up by R$ 500 if the customer opts for the two other graphics options available: one that mixes silver and red and the other that mixes silver and black.

Assembled in Manaus, the new Triumph Trident 660 is a motorcycle designed for beginner motorcyclists without giving up the agility in riding. Its engine is an unprecedented 660 cm³ three-cylinder engine developed specifically for the model, with 67 new components. The plant produces a maximum power of 81 hp at 10,250 rpm and 6.52 kgf.m of torque in 6,250 revolutions. The transmission is six-speed with gear ratios and optimized final drive.

Triumph highlights that one of the highlights of this new engine is the longer overhaul interval, which must be performed every 16,000 kilometers, a distance 25% to 65% greater than that offered by its main competitors in the category, offering more economy to the customer and a more affordable cost of ownership.

Its design is simple and homogeneous, with a raised fuel tank and short tail mounted on a tubular chassis. It also has items such as electronic accelerator and two piloting modes. The wheels of the new Trident 660 are 17 inches in light alloy, shod with tires measuring 120/70 at the front and 180/55 at the rear.

The brakes have an ABS system and use Nissin components. At the front there are double discs and two-piston calipers, while at the rear there is a single disc and single caliper. The suspension is by Showa and features an inverted fork with 120 mm of travel at the front and a monoshock system at the rear.

Triumph highlights that the Trident 660 has more than 30 accessories for personalization and comfort, such as My Triumph connectivity module, quick release rear case, lower fairing, color match flyscreen and soon, Quickshifter that guarantees quick gear changes without using of the clutch.

The Trident 660 is now available for orders at Triumph’s 21 Brazilian dealerships, and will be presented to the public at an event at the Interlagos racetrack between November 26th and 28th, where fans of the brand will be able to test rides on the model.