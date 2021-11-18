Two men convicted of Malcolm X’s murder to be acquitted – International

NEW YORK – Two men convicted in 1966 of murder a year earlier in New York, of the activist Malcolm X, one of the greatest exponents of the fight against racism, will be acquitted, announced on Wednesday, 17, the office of the Manhattan prosecutor, Cyrus Vance.

“These men didn’t have the right to the justice they deserved,” he told the The New York Times prosecutor Vance, whose office has confirmed there will be a press conference on Thursday after the “overturning of the wrongful convictions” of Muhammad A. Aziz and Khalil Islam for the death of Malcolm X.

The trial in the death of the black leader was marred by errors and omissions, according to an investigation conducted by the Manhattan District Attorney and the lawyers for both convicts, cited by the New York newspaper.

After 22 months, the investigation concluded that both the FBI and the police in New York they concealed evidence that, if made public, would likely have led to the acquittal of two men who spent decades in prison for a crime they did not commit.

Malcolm X was assassinated on February 21, 1965, as he was about to speak at a rally at the Audubon Ballroom in Manhattan, at the height of his popularity for his fight for equality and for human rights.

The review of the case came after the presentation of a documentary about the murder and a new biography of the activist, which, however, does not identify the killers or reveal whether there was a possible police or government conspiracy to silence him.

Nor does it clarify why the police and government were unable to prevent the crime, when evidence shows that there was ample evidence that his murder was being prepared.

After years of demanding justice, the names of 83-year-old Aziz, who was released in 1985, and Islam, who was released from prison in 1987 and died in 2009, will finally be cleared.

A third man, 80-year-old Mujahid Abdul Halim, confessed to the murder and was released in 2010. During the 1966 trial, he claimed that Aziz and Islam were innocent. /AFP