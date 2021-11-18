Two men convicted of the Malcolm X murder will be acquitted more than 50 years later

WASHINGTON — Two men convicted in 1966 of the murder of activist Malcom X, one of the leading exponents of the fight against racism, will be acquitted, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s office announced Wednesday. The dismissal of Muhammad A. Aziz and Khalil Islam represents a remarkable recognition of the grave errors committed in the case.

“These men didn’t have the right to the justice they deserved,” the prosecutor, whose office confirmed there will be a press conference on Thursday, told the New York Times after the “overturning of unjustified convictions” of Aziz and Islam.

A 22-month investigation, conducted jointly by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, the Innocence Project, and the office of David Shanies, a civil rights attorney, found that prosecutors and two of the country’s top security agencies — the FBI and the New York Police Department — concealed the main evidence that would likely have led to the men’s acquittal.

The two, then known as Norman 3X Butler and Thomas 15X Johnson, spent decades in prison for the February 21, 1965, murder when three men opened fire inside a crowded Manhattan hall as Malcolm X was beginning to speak.

The documents include information that involved other suspects and did not point to Islam and Aziz. Prosecutors’ notes also indicate that they did not disclose the presence of undercover police officers in the hall at the time of the attack. And Police Department files revealed that a reporter for the New York Daily News received a call the morning of the crime indicating that Malcolm X would be murdered.

Investigators also interviewed a living witness, known only as JM, who supported Aziz’s alibi, suggesting he was not involved in the crime but was, as he said at the time of the trial, at home nursing a wound to his leg.

“That wasn’t a mere oversight,” said attorney Deborah François. “It was the product of extreme and gross official misconduct.

The charge against them was questionable from the start, and for decades to come, historians have cast doubt on the official version. A review of the case, which followed an explosive documentary about the murder and a new biography, brought the case back to the fore. But it has not identified who prosecutors now believe actually killed Malcolm X. Furthermore, those who were previously implicated but never arrested are dead.

Neither was a police or government conspiracy to assassinate him. Other questions, about how and why the police and the federal government failed to prevent the murder, were also unanswered.

The investigation faced serious obstacles. Many of those involved in the case, including witnesses, investigators and lawyers, as well as other possible suspects, have long since died. Important documents were lost and physical evidence such as murder weapons were no longer available.

“This points to the truth that law enforcement throughout history has often failed to live up to its responsibilities,” said Vance, who apologized on behalf of the police. — These flaws cannot be corrected, but what we can do is recognize the error, the seriousness of the error.

At a time when racism and discrimination in the US criminal justice system are once again the focus of protests, the dismissal reveals a bitter truth: two of the people convicted of Malcolm X’s murder — black Muslim men hastily arrested and tried with shaky evidence—they were themselves victims of the very discrimination and injustice that had echoed across the country for decades.