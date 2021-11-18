Uber reintroduces shared racing with a new name

Uber is bringing back shared travel under a new name: UberX Share. The carpool product is first available as a pilot project in Miami.

The company suspended its Uber Pool ride-sharing feature in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the company promised earlier this month that it planned to bring back ride-sharing.

Uber prices have risen a lot recently, so the free ride option allows the company to offer cheaper costs that can make Uber a more popular transportation option.

On a UberX Share trip, you will only travel with another person (other than the driver) during the trip. Everyone in the car must wear a mask, even if they are all vaccinated.

UberX Share trips will have a 5% discount and you will receive Uber Cash if someone else is picked up during your trip.

It’s not clear when UberX Share might expand, and the company said on Tuesday it had nothing additional to share about future rollout plans in other cities.

Uber rival Lyft brought back shared tours in July after suspending the feature in March 2020.

Similar to Uber, only one other passenger can enter and everyone must wear a mask. Lyft Shared Tours have launched in Chicago, Denver and Philadelphia.