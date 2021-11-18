Ubisoft is giving away Splinter Cell Chaos Theory for PC

One of the developer’s 35-year gifts

Ubisoft continues to present gamers, more specifically PC gamers, with free games in celebration of its 35 years. After making Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy available for free, now it’s time to Splinter Cell Chaos Theory, redeemable through the app. Ubisoft Connect, or on this link, until the 24th of November.

the game is otthird title in the franchise and was released in 2005 for the sixth generation of consoles and PC. Splinter Cell is one of the franchises (perhaps along with Hitman) competing with Metal Gear Solid. In case you’ve never played any of the titles, the franchise features stealth-focused gameplay with action elements.

Splinter Cell Chaos Theory improves all the mechanics implemented in the other two games, in addition to bringing new features. The title was the first to bring more realistic physics for the time, in addition to beautiful graphics. The game has been ported to Nintendo DS and 3DS and a lot has been changed to fit handheld consoles, especially the DS, it feels like another game.

By the time the game was released, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater was already available for PlayStation 2. Even Splinter Cell Chaos Theory being the highest rated franchise title in the Metacritic with 94 points (and 9.1 of users), Snake’s new game was the best of its kind at the time, winning several awards.



Splinter Cell fell by the wayside after the last game releasing in 2013, Splinter Cell Black List. Some recent rumors indicate that Ubisoft is working on a new title, but nothing yet confirmed. According to sources at VideoGameChronicles, the new game is in the early stages of development and is expected to be announced later this year.

According to these internal sources, Ubisoft is using as inspiration the recent hitman franchise titles for the new Splinter Cell. The next big event of the year is the The Game Awards, which takes place on December 9th promising to deliver more than 40 ads. Perhaps the new Splinter Cell could be one of them.

Via: VGC