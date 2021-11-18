Ubisoft Offers Splinter Cell Chaos Theory for PC • Eurogamer.pt

Ubisoft continues to celebrate its 35th anniversary with offers, this time being Splinter Cell Chaos Theory for PC.

The game was released back in the year 2005, normally the game costs $9.99 / £8.59, and is now free until the 25th of this month.

“You are Sam Fisher, the NSA’s best black-ops agent. To accomplish your mission, you will kill at close range, attack with your combat knife, fire with the prototype Land Warrior shotgun, and use radical suppression techniques , such as an inverted neck break.”

“The year is 2008. Municipal-level blackouts … stock market sabotage … electronic diversion of national defense systems … this is information warfare. To prevent these attacks, operatives must infiltrate hostile territory and aggressively gather critical information, closer than ever to enemy soldiers.”

The Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell series was “abandoned” by Ubisoft a long time ago, with Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: 2013 Blacklist being the last to see the light of day.

At E3 2017 Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot made a statement about the Splinter Cell series, saying “I can’t say much about it. But, of course, all Clancy games are being treated. It’s just that we have a lot to do with that. think in the moment”.

Years pass and the words of the height mean little or nothing at the moment. Perhaps one day we will see Sam Fisher being treated as he deserves, with a great game.