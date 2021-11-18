‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: Barbara calls Lara ahead of Christian/Renato | come around

🌞In this Thursday’s chapter, 11/18, it will be no different.
🌞Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) will find Lara’s (Andréia Horta) phone number inside a book.
🌞How? 👀 Come and I’ll tell you! 👀
Christian speaks the name of Lara sleeping in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo
💤It all starts when Christian/Renato dreams of Lara and says the name of his sleeping ex. Barbara wakes up from her husband’s restless sleep and clearly hears the female name.
💤Understood, she doesn’t think twice about waking the cat.
“Are you going to control even what I dream?”, he counters, remembering that this would be the name of the couple’s daughter if the baby was a girl.
Barbara is stumped by Lara’s name in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo
Talent to play dumb!😅
🤫 Barbara waits for Christian/Renato to sleep and rummages through his things: wallet, clothes, backpack… until she finds the note with Lara’s contact that Ravi gave him inside a book.
🤫 Certain that she is being betrayed, she asks Nicole (Ana Baird) for help in finding out who this woman is.
Barbara has a bleed in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo
🆘 The pair head to Pouso Feliz to speak with Lara in person.
🆘 But during the journey, Barbara has a bleed and needs to go to the hospital.
🆘 Nicole then calls her brother-in-law, despite her sister’s displeasure.
Christian/Renato asks Barbara to call Lara in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo
📱 As soon as she sees Christian/Renato, Barbara asks who Lara is and the boy makes a big bet:
“If you want to know so bad, take your phone and call this number and ask who she is?”
📱 Crying, the rich woman decides to take the test and dials the ticket number.
“Lara?” Barbara asks.
“Yes, it’s me!”, replies the Minas Gerais woman.
Lara answers Barbara’s call in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo
And now? How will our protagonist get out of this? 🧐🧐🧐
18 nov
Thursday
The pastor saves the lives of Lara and Mateus, who ends up losing the car to the bandit. Noca scolds her granddaughter and makes her get rid of all of Christian’s stuff. Renato/Christian refuses to give Ravi money to support Joy, claiming the girl is dealing a scam on the boy. Barbara goes through her husband’s things and finds the note with Lara’s address. Lara and Mateus are together. Rebeca and Cecilia visit Eva at the nursing home. Noca helps Camila accept Dalva into the classroom. On the way to Pouso Feliz, Nicole notices that Barbara is bleeding and takes her sister to the hospital. Camila wins the essay contest, writing Dalva’s story. The obstetrician tells Barbara that the baby is fine. Barbara confronts Renato/Christian and calls Lara in front of her husband.
Check out the full summary for the day and week!