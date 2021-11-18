Um Lugar ao Sol breaks a new negative record and has the 2nd worst audience of a 9 soap opera in history

THE Globe hit rock bottom with a place in the sun in almost two weeks of showing the novel. The production starring Cauã Reymond, Andréia Horta and Alinne Moraes broke a negative record with the worst audience in the history of the nine o’clock band.

Because of the Argentina-Brazil match, valid for the Qatar Cup qualifiers, the novel written by Lícia Manzo was aired after 22:00.

From 22:33 to 23:44, with 1 hour and 11 minutes of chapter, the unprecedented plot recorded 15.6 points on average, 23.7 peak points and 28% share (number of televisions turned on), compared to 11.3 points for Record , 5.9 from SBT, 2.3 from Band and 0.1 from RedeTV!.

Unwanted Record from A Place in the Sun

The result was the same as in Nos Tempos do Imperador, current soap opera at 6 pm, and lower than Genesis, by Record, which hours before gave an average of 15.8 points.

With yesterday’s result, Um Lugar ao Sol entered the list of prime-time soap operas that scored below 20 points:

19 points: Babylon and the rerun of The Force of Willing

18 points: Save Jorge

17 points: Mom’s Love and The Rule of the Game

16 points: A Place in the Sun

15 points: The Seventh Guardian and The Law of Love

With the exception of the current telenovela, all the others reached the indexes in chapters shown on weekends or on important dates, such as Christmas and New Year.

Directly reached, the rerun of Verdades Secretas was in second place, behind Record’s programming. On the air from 11:44 pm to 12:28 am, the telenovela achieved only 10.1 average points, 13.0 peak points and 23% participation, against 10.8 points for Record, 4.2 for SBT, 2.2 for Band and 0.2 of RedeTV!.

The calamity in Globo’s audience began early, with the 13.5 point average of Malhação – Sonhos, which reaffirmed its low stage. The plot gave only 15.1 peak points and 27% of televisions turned on, compared to 6.5 for Record, 5.7 for SBT, 4.5 for Band and 0.2 for RedeTV!.

Throughout the day, the station aired Bom Dia SP (8.4), Bom Dia Brasil (7.4), Mais Você (6.2), Encontro (6.2), SP1 (9.1) , Globo Esporte (9.2), Jornal Hoje (10.0), Session in the afternoon (8.5), O Clone (13.0), Nos Tempos do Imperador (15.6), SP1 (18.6) , Pega Pega (19.9), Jornal Nacional (22.1), Argentina x Brazil (26.2), As Five (7.8), Jornal da Globo (5.4), Conversa com Bial (4.6 ), Owl with Minutes Behind (3.6) and Hour 1 (4.1).

The data are consolidated by Ibope in Greater São Paulo.