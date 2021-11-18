Unbeaten for 5 games, Youth have important absences against Atltico

Castilho is the youth player with the most participations in goals at the Brazilian Nationals (Photo: Fernando Alves/ECYouth)

Juventude arrive packed for the confrontation with Atltico . There are three consecutive victories and five unbeaten games in the Brazilian Championship. The great phase of the gacho team is also the result of the good performances of Vitor Mendes and Guilherme Castilho, both on loan from Galo and who will be left out of the match this Saturday.

Mendes, 22, was crucial in the match against Fluminense, this Wednesday, at Alfredo Jaconi, in the 33rd round of the Brazilian Nationals. The defender scored the goal that gave the Caxias team the victory in the last minute and secured three more points in the fight against relegation.

The defender played 29 of the team’s 33 matches in the competition. He also scored a goal in the 2-0 victory over Chapecoense, in the 32nd round.

Castilho the highlight of Juventude in Brasileiro. The 22-year-old midfielder is the team’s player with the most participations in goals: he scored four and gave four assists.

Knowing that he would be out of the match against Atltico, the athlete forced the third yellow card to be suspended. In all, the young man participated in 41 team matches this season, with eight goals and six assists. He is the ‘set-piece man’ of the team.

In addition to the two holders, another that defrauds Juventude for belonging to Galo Bruninho. However, it has rarely been used since it arrived in Rio Grande do Sul.

The 21-year-old has played in just 12 of the team’s Serie A games, all off the bench. The attacking midfielder has yet to score goals or assist in the 135 minutes played.

‘Cree of the Rooster’



Mendes arrived at Atltico in 2018 and has since been loaned to several teams. He played for Guarani, Boa Esporte and Figueirense before becoming a permanent fixture at Juventude.

Castilho is the hope of a large part of the fans to be a ‘no cost’ reinforcement of Atltico next season. Also a base breeder, the midfielder was featured in Confiana-SE in Serie B 2020 and was once again on loan.

Bruninho was making an excellent start to the season at Confiana, with nine goals scored in 17 games. The highlight on the team led the team from Caxias to sign him for the Serie A dispute. The attacking midfielder was the one who most participated in professional matches for Galo among the three.

Atltico and Juventude face off this Saturday, at 7pm, in Mineiro, for the 34th round. Alvinegro is the leader of the competition, with 71 points, while the team is 15th, with 39.

In the last five rounds, Galo’s rival drew with Bahia and Cear, both by 0-0, and beat Internacional, by 2-1, against Chapecoense, by 2-0, and Fluminense, by 1-0.