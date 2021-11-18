Understand how to calculate the thirteenth salary and see when it will be paid | Legislation

O thirteen first salary is annual bonus and is paid according to time of service. If the employee has worked for twelve months, he must receive the full allotment, and for the employee who has worked for the company for less time, the payment will be carried out in proportion to the months worked in the year.

According to Law No. 4,090/1962, all workers with a formal contract are entitled to the thirteenth salary, after 15 working days. After this period, the amount is already accounted for as a full month.

Law 4,749/1965 provides that payment must be made in two installments, the first being equivalent to 50% of the amount to which the employee is entitled, between February 1st until November 30th of each year and the second installment, equivalent to the remaining 50%, until the 20th of december. The first installment should not be subject to a discount — income tax, INSS and alimony (if any), which will be levied on the second installment.

How to calculate the value of the thirteenth salary?

The value for calculating the thirteenth is always calculated on the last salary received by the employee, in December. Additional overtime, night pay, unhealthy or hazardous conditions, commissions, etc. they also make up the base of the thirteenth salary. All months in which the employee has worked for more than fifteen days are computed in the proportional calculation. For employees whose salary varies each month, due to commission or overtime, for example, the calculation should be made based on the average of amounts paid in the months worked.

And if the employee was absent for more than 15 days, is he still entitled to the thirteenth salary?

The employee who has more than 15 unexcused absences in the month may have discounted of his 13th salary, the fraction of 1/12th. That is, it will lose the proportion of the thirteenth for that month.

In case of dismissal during the year, is the payment of the thirteenth salary due?

The employee who is fired without cause shall receive the prorated thirteenth salary upon his contractual termination, however, when the employee is dismissed for cause, he will not be entitled to receive the bonus, as provided for in article 3 of Law No. 4,090/1962.

Do sick pay and maternity leave guarantee a thirteenth salary?

In the case of sick pay, the 13th salary is due fully to the employee on leave being responsible for the payment, the company, referring to the period worked, including the initial fifteen days of medical certificate and Social Security, referring to the period of leave. In maternity leave, Social Security pays the thirteenth referring to the period of leave and the company pays the months worked.

And in the case of suspension of contract in the pandemic?

Employees who had their employment contract suspended due to the pandemic, through the Provisional Measure, 1045 of April 27, 2021, will receive the thirteenth salary proportional, for example, the employment contract that was suspended for two months in the year 2021, the calculation of the 13th must take into account 10 of the 12 months of the year. Thus, the payment of the thirteenth salary will be made in proportion to the months actually worked.

Are retirees and pensioners entitled to the thirteenth salary?

Yes, retirees and pensioners are entitled to receive the thirteenth salary. Including the payments were made in advance due to the pandemic, through Decree 10695 of May 4, 2021. The first installment of the bonus was paid between May 25 and June 8, 2021 and the second installment between June 24 and July 7, 2021 , and retirees, pensioners and insured persons receiving sick pay, accident aid and imprisonment allowance were entitled to advance payment.

What are the effects on the thirteenth salary?

The discount related to INSS the thirteenth salary follows the same table as the other salaries, based on the value of the thirteenth salary. In the first installment of the 13th salary, there is no INSS levy, the discount will only be made in the second installment. The discount related to the Income Tax of Individuals (IRPF) follows the Federal Revenue’s progressive discount table. The difference for the other months is that the thirteenth salary is taxed exclusively at source, which means that the withholding income tax relating to the thirteenth salary cannot be offset in the annual declaration. The Severance Indemnity Fund – FGTS it is also collected on the thirteenth salary, in the same amount of 8% of the gross salary, and deposited at Caixa Econômica Federal.