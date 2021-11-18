Understand recent changes in food stamps

Recently, the federal government made public the decree nº 10.854. It summarizes more than a thousand labor standards in just 15 measures that will determine the functioning of the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT) regime.

The biggest change occurred, in fact, in the regulation of food stamps, aiming to bring more flexibility to the worker. Next, we will discuss the main changes and their impact on the lives of workers and companies.

What are the main changes in VA?

The voucher is delivered – mainly – by the companies in the form of cards (credits) enabling the employee to consume food in restaurants and markets. However, to make a purchase by card, the establishment must accept it as a form of payment.

What happens is that many restaurants and markets only accept a specific type of flag, limiting the worker’s consumption possibilities. But the new decree changes just that: now the use of cards cannot be restricted to a network of affiliates. This means that workers will be able to use this benefit in a greater number of establishments.

For this to happen, the decree aims to open the market for food stamp companies, creating a space with more possibilities and, consequently, more competition.

In this sense, the company will no longer have to provide the voucher under a specific brand and also the portability of credit between the different cards.

Above all, for the worker, these new measures will provide more flexibility and possibilities in the use of their food stamps. However, for companies it will mean a wider range of suppliers with new advantages and solutions offered by each one.

Companies will have a period of 18 months to adapt to the new standards. The trend in the labor market is to meet the demands of workers, also bringing benefits to companies.