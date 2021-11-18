understand the case that is stirring with the US

Protesters in favor of the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in front of the court where the former cadet is on trial| Photo: EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

This Wednesday (17), the jurors of the trial of the American Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, made deliberations for the second day in a row without reaching a verdict. Former police cadet Rittenhouse is charged with murder for killing two men and attempted murder for injuring a third during a night of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020.

The trial of Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the facts and claims to have acted in self-defense, moves the United States because the incident occurred during protests against the case of a black man, Jacob Blake, who was paralyzed after being shot. by a policeman and also because it concerns an old debate in American society: the right to bear arms.

During protests against the violence suffered by Blake, riots, vandalism and looting took place in Kenosha, and posts on social media called on armed “patriots” to come to the city to protect lives and property.

Rittenhouse traveled from his home in neighboring Illinois, armed with a semi-automatic rifle, prompting prosecutors to claim he provoked the violence. The defense held during the trial that the young man was kicked, hit in the head with a skateboard and had a gun pointed at his head, and only reacted to save his life. The two men who were killed were white, as were the one who was wounded and Rittenhouse himself.

The polarization over gun access and possession in the United States is reflected in the judgment: groups against and in favor of stricter rules on the matter demonstrate in front of the court where the fate of Rittenhouse, who could face life in prison, is being decided since last week.

“It’s easy to see how an acquittal can send the message that there are no consequences to anyone who shows up armed wherever they want, and then when things get tough, they pull the trigger and get away with it,” said Nick Suplina, senior vice president of law and Everytown for Gun Safety policy told The Associated Press.

Dana Loesch, a radio and TV commentator and former spokesperson for the National Rifle Association (NRA), has argued on her blog that Rittenhouse is innocent.

“I really don’t think this case should have gone to trial as it’s a clear case of self-defense. However, as it was, Rittenhouse must be acquitted. Self-defense is self-defense, and that right is exactly what Rittenhouse exercised. It is precisely this right that is being judged as well, sitting in the same chair in which he (Rittenhouse) is sitting,” he wrote.

Analysts who did not join either side, in turn, note: Americans see in this case what they are already predisposed to see. “It’s another battle in what has become the central story of our time – the culture wars,” said John Baick, professor of modern American history at Western New England University in Springfield, Massachusetts, in an interview with the AP.