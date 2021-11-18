understand what it is, the main symptoms and how to treat

With 1.69 in height and 35 kilos. That’s how Mirian Ferreira Lopes Maciel, 40, arrived at the hospital five years ago. Within hours, her organs started to stop and she fell into a medically induced coma. He woke up only 19 days later—and by a miracle. According to doctors, his chances of recovery were minimal. Maciel was malnourished and the root of the problem was a disorder she had faced for years: anorexia nervosa.

Characterized by long periods of fasting and an obsession with thinness, this is the psychiatric condition that kills the most in the world. The disorder can weaken the metabolism, cause skin problems, heart changes, increased cholesterol, high risk of hypotension, fainting and even impacts on body temperature. In Maciel’s case, the fragility was further aggravated by bone wear, which made her lose up to a few centimeters in height.

It all started when your brother died. She was 27 years old. After falling into a deep depression, he deprived himself of food and took diuretics, laxatives and medicines to suppress hunger. “I was a dressmaker at the time and I would take my measuring tape all the time to see how much I had lost,” he recalls.

Cases like this, in which the disorder appears alongside others, are frequent. According to psychiatrist Estéfane Moura, from the SPP (Pernambucan Society of Psychiatry), only 16% of the patients do not have related diseases.

Bulimia and anorexia: what are the differences?

Although anorexia is often accompanied by comorbidities, it does not occur with bulimia, another well-known eating disorder. This is because, while anorexia is fixated on being extremely thin and on long fasts, bulimia usually starts with a binge followed by efforts to eliminate what was eaten on impulse.

There is confusion between the disorders because symptoms of the two can coexist. In both cases, for example, there are patients who induce vomiting, take laxatives and abuse physical exercise.

Thus, one of the aspects analyzed in the diagnosis is the BMI (Body Mass Index). According to the ICD-10 (International Disease Registry), defined by the WHO (World Health Organization), this index tends to be equal to or less than 17.5 in those who have anorexia. Remembering that what is considered healthy is between 18.5 and 24.9.

Another sign is the so-called self-image distortion, less common in bulimia. It occurs when a person’s view of themselves is different from reality. This makes her want to lose more weight, even thin. It is worth mentioning, however, that this entire analysis is dense and needs to be done by a psychiatrist.

What are the causes of anorexia?

Coined by the English physician William Gull, in the 19th century, the term anorexia comes from the Greek orexis, which means appetite. Literally, the anorexic is therefore one who has no appetite.

Despite the initial definition, today it is known that the problem goes far beyond a lack of appetite. As explained by psychoanalyst Ana Suy Sesarino Kuss, professor of the psychology course at PUCPR (Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná), for human beings, food goes beyond the mere instinct for survival and is a social habit.

This says a lot about the plural character of an eating disorder. There are a number of genetic, but also social and behavioral conditions that lead to anorexia.

It is known, for example, that an obsessive personality may be related to the problem, as highlighted by psychologist Priscilla Leitner, from IPCAC (Institute for Research on Food Behavior of Curitiba).

Another factor to be considered is the appeal of the media, which often exposes skinny bodies as standards to be achieved. In a world full of influencers, the phenomenon is accentuated on the internet, making the search for a thin body increasingly precocious.

Student Eloise Mariane Beraldo, 15, is an example of this. At just 10 years old, she could compare herself to fitness bloggers and started dieting on her own. At 11, she spent a long time without eating and, even though she was thin, she did not feel up to the standard she wanted.

When he realized that the situation was getting out of his control, he asked his parents for help. They took her to a psychologist and then to a psychiatrist, who diagnosed her with anorexia. At first, he had a hard time facing the guilt of eating. “I cried every day,” he recalls.

Today, on her Instagram profile, the girl produces content to prevent the disorder. “What I say to anyone who has had the disease is: don’t be afraid to open up to people you trust. And don’t ever give up.”

Only women have anorexia?

Anorexia is greater among the female population, historically charged for its appearance due to structural machismo. According to Moura, the approximate proportion of people affected today is one man for every four women.

But even though men are in the minority, the number has grown and deserves a closer look. First, because there are still few studies on the subject and the disease remains stigmatized as a problem for teenage girls, explains the psychiatrist.

In addition, men tend to seek less medical help, and as it is an already stigmatized condition, the situation is more complicated.

How to prevent and treat?

The treatment of anorexia must be monitored by a multidisciplinary team. The minimum team consists of a psychiatrist, psychologist and nutritionist, but there are other specialists who can contribute, such as a physical educator and nurse.

With regard to prevention, psychiatrist Bruna Boaretto, from the CETA (Specialized Center for Eating Disorders), in Curitiba, reinforces that everyone is able to help.

You know those comments “so-and-so has gained weight or lost weight or looks ugly, looks pretty”? Well, in addition to being unnecessary, they are real triggers and should be avoided. By endorsing a realistic perspective that values ​​people for who they are, you help foster a culture of greater freedom and self-acceptance.

Finally, if you suffer or know someone who may be suffering from anorexia, get help. This is what also reinforces Maciel, who now owns a website to help people who face the disorder.

“Since I created my Facebook profile, 4 years ago, I’ve lost six people I’ve tried to help. But I keep encouraging treatment. I managed to get out, but who doesn’t get saved in time?”