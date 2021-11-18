Unimed is a reference in palliative care in PG | The net

Hospital performs palliative care with its patients, in a humane way and respecting the delicate moment of the fight against the disease

Discovering an irreversible illness can be one of the worst moments in a patient’s life. Unimed General Hospital is a reference in diagnoses and palliative treatments, which alleviate pain during this period of struggle for life. The company has several health professionals who are specialized in helping the patient in this difficult time.

Some of these professionals are Dr. Douglas Crispim, a geriatrician, and Dr. Cynthia Koehler, a clinical oncologist, both palliative care providers. They explained, in a more popular way, what palliative treatment is and how it can help to cope with an illness. “The simplest way to understand palliative care is to imagine that when we receive a diagnosis of a disease that we will have to live with, it will bring change to our lives and these changes will often need adaptations and can generate some type of suffering, whether in the body, due to the disease or the treatment itself, or in the family, or in the aspect of existential, spiritual and psychological suffering”, explained Dr. Crispim.

For those who receive negative news related to health, they undergo several changes in all senses of the word and in all segments of life. Continuing medical treatment is essential for the disease-fighting days ahead. “The changes are big. Often the patient will have to be removed from the labor market, use various medications, undergo some type of treatment, outside the home, chemotherapy, hemodialysis, something like that. So, this patient will have to readjust in society, in addition to readjusting his role in the family”, explained Dr. Koehler.

Unimed Ponta Grossa offers this care for both the hospital environment, inpatients, or outpatient clinics. “It is important to emphasize that this patient has the possibility of having this follow-up to have the end of his life at home. All this is not just with a doctor. There is an entire multidisciplinary team that will be helping to plan this care until the end of this person’s life”, concludes the oncologist.

The HGU-PG is located at 144 Carlos Osternack street, in Estrela village.

Watch the full interview with health professionals, subject matter experts: