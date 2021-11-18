Unimed Volta Redonda receives seal for the use of renewable energy

Initiative protected the environment from the emission of more than 8 thousand tons of CO2

Round Round – Unimed received the Clean Energy seal from the Prime Energy Group, which certifies the contracting of Electric Energy from Renewable Sources. The Cooperative was also certified, based on the guidelines and good environmental practices of the Brazilian Ministry of Development and the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency – USA), for having stopped emitting to the environment, with the purchase of 49,056.48 MWh of energy incentivized, more than 8,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO two ), equivalent to filtering 59 thousand trees.

The use of encouraged energy is in line with investments that the Cooperative has been making in search of new solutions that reduce its environmental impact and make its activities increasingly sustainable. “Climate change is a concern for our planet and requires companies to take responsible action. As we are in the health area, the duty is even greater, as environmental problems directly impact people’s well-being”, emphasizes the director of Unimed Volta Redonda, Dr Elaine de Fatima Nogueira, who recalls that the organization also received this year, a certification for the conscientious disposal of cable scrap.

Among other sustainable solutions implemented by Unimed, the digital panel that monitors the water, sewage and electricity systems stands out. It was developed to optimize day-to-day processes, predict problems through variable monitoring and as continuous improvement. With hospital control on the computer screen or cell phone, it is possible to identify any differences in the variables and act quickly on the solution. The company also carries out selective collection, treatment of solid and liquid waste, recycling of light bulbs, as well as a system for reusing rainwater, and since its foundation, the Hospital has used electronic medical records. He was a pioneer in replacing paper with the digital version.