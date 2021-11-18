Unvaccinated are the majority of hospitalized with Covid in RJ; secretariat guides municipalities to apply reinforcement in adults | Rio de Janeiro

A survey by the Rio de Janeiro State Health Department (SES-RJ) shows that people without Covid vaccine are the majority among hospitalized with the disease in the state.

The state government also authorized the 92 prefectures starting immediately the application of booster dose in all adults, after the determination of the Ministry of Health.

SES-RJ states that most hospitalized patients today is under 49 years old.

42% of the inmates didn’t take any dose ;

of the inmates ; 39% they only have the first application;

they only have the first application; 9% completed the vaccination cycle.

The secretariat did not detail, in this survey, how many people were hospitalized. According to the Covid panel of SES-RJ, at 5 pm this Thursday (17) they were 260 patients in ward and 411 in ICUs — but data from some municipalities were out of date in more than a week.

Also according to the panel, occupancy rates were at 16.5% in the wards and in 28.4% for ICUs.

“These data prove that those who receive all the immunizations are more protected compared to those who are not vaccinated”, said the state secretary of Health, Alexandre Chieppe.

“The advance in vaccination caused hospital admissions to drop, taking our occupancy rate to very low levels,” he amended.

By this Thursday night, 65% of the state’s population had completed the vaccination schedule. In the Municipality of Rio, this rate was 76%.

In the capital, the application of the booster dose for those under 60 years of age should start in December.

This Thursday, the City of Rio reinforces the vaccine in men aged 60 years or more. This application also continues to be performed on immunosuppressed people and health professionals and workers.

Until November 30, professionals and health workers who took the second dose of vaccines in May will be vaccinated with the booster dose.