Up again! Gasoline below R$ 7 in Belo Horizonte – Economy

BH gas station reaches R$7.29 a liter of gasoline (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press) If at the beginning of November, gasoline above R$7 was only found at some service stations in the Greater Belo Horizonte, now the price is no longer an exception. O State of Minas was at supply points in Belo Horizonte and also raised ethanol prices.

With a sequence of six highs, Brazilians already need to spend 22% of the minimum wage to be able to fill a 35-liter tank of gasoline. In Belo Horizonte, on November 1st, the State of Minas registered some posts that passed the R$7 mark for the first time. Now, finding a liter of fuel below this value is a challenge for the consumer.

At the Pica-Pau gas station on Avenida Mrio Werneck, in the Buritis district, West Region of Belo Horizonte, regular gasoline costs R$7,095, while alcohol costs R$5.695 a liter. The same value per liter of gasoline and ethanol was observed at the So Jos gas station, Ipiranga brand, on Avenida Getlio Vargas, Savassi, in the Center-South region of the capital of Minas Gerais.

Pica Pau service station in Mrio Werneck, Buritis, West Region of Belo Horizonte: ‘We guarantee the best prices in the South Zone’ (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

At the Ponte Nova gas station, Shell brand, on Avenida Nossa Senhora do Carmo, gasoline sold for R$7,298 and ethanol, R$5,698. At the Graja station, branded Ipiranga, on the same avenue, regular gasoline was found for R$7,099 and ethanol, R$5,699. Already stationed in Sion and Belvedere, Centro-Sul Region of Belo Horizonte, are in the same price range. Posto Ponteiro, Ale brand, on BR-356, regular gasoline was found for R$7,098 and alcohol for R$5,698.

Posto So Jos, Ipiranga brand, on Avenida Getlio Vargas, on Savassi, Regio Centro-Sul (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press)

In other regions of Minas, the value is already approaching R$ 8. The State of Minas carried out a survey based on weekly surveys published by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), which publishes the prices of all fuels and cooking gas. The conclusion is that finding gasoline at less than R$7 in some cities in Minas Gerais is becoming something rare.

Paracatu, in the Northwest, ranked first in the comparison of prices and gasoline found at R$ 7.639. On the other hand, the cheapest gasoline was found in Barbacena, in Campo das Vertentes, at R$ 6.739.