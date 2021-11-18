Urgent! Rico finds his torn jacket in “The Farm”

Now the animal will catch, the choir will eat and the hay will catch fire in “A Fazenda 13“! after days finally Rich Melquiades found your jacket, torn by Dayane Mello with a knife. The garment was hidden by the model, but the influencer discovered everything this Thursday morning (18th).

Read more:

dayane and Rich are at war, she is his famous “dog snake”, and last Monday (15) the model tore her rival’s jacket with a knife. Remember:

DAYANE CUT OUT RICO’S CLOTHING pic.twitter.com/kFttT7k4s2 — rich (@richzei) November 15, 2021

Days passed, dayane and Valentina Francavilla hid the truth as well as Bil Araújo, who gave hints to Rich. The public was really looking forward to this moment, mainly because of the influencer’s explosive temperament, who is even the youngest farmer of the week.

On video, Rich he is collecting his house robes when he sees the jacket. He says, “It looks like they tore it up on purpose”, while valentine stares at him blankly.

Check the moment:

The jacket is completely torn, the tear was too big!pic.twitter.com/AB7JAm8dG3 — Rico Connection 🔥 (@ConexaoRico) November 16, 2021

VOTE: Which pawn is your favorite to win “The Farm 13”?

Loading…

Did you like this article? Click here to read more Oh My God! by POPline. There are lists, trivia, virals, celebs, k-pop, reality shows and much more about pop culture!