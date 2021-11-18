US condemns “QAnon shaman” for attack on Capitol Hill

A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced the US Capitol invader known as the “QAnon shaman” to 41 months in prison for participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the US Congress building by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Prosecutors have asked District Judge Royce Lamberth to impose a longer sentence, of 51 months, on Jacob Chansley, who pleaded guilty in September to obstructing an official prosecution when he and thousands of others stormed the building to try to stop Congress from certify the electoral victory of President Joe Biden.







Jacob Chansley, aka “QAnon Shaman” was sentenced to 41 months in prison Photo: Reuters

The sentence matches the one Lamberth meted out on a former mixed martial arts fighter filmed punching a police officer during the attack, who was sentenced last week to 41 months in prison. The two are the strictest sentences handed down among the approximately 675 lawsuits for the mutiny.

Lamberth said he believes the 34-year-old Chansley has done a lot to convince the court he is “on the right path.”

Detained since January, Chansley appeared in court in a dark green prison jumpsuit, with a beard and a shaved head. He was known in the attack for wearing a hat with horns.]

“The hardest part about this is that I know I’m guilty,” Chansley said in a lengthy statement before he was sentenced, describing a difficult childhood and saying he took responsibility for his behavior.

“I thought I was going to get 20 years of solitary confinement,” he said, adding, “This trauma did something to me…I have gray hair to prove it…on my chest…on my arms…I shouldn’t have White hair.”

QAnon is an organization that shares conspiracy theories. The group had a direct role in the Capitol invasion, in which four people died.

A Capitol police officer attacked by the invaders and four police officers who defended the Capitol later took their own lives.