US drug overdose deaths surpass 100,000 for the first time

The number of Americans killed by drug overdoses in a 12-month period has hit a record, according to federal data released on Wednesday (17), as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted medical care and increased health problems. mental health.

The record of more than 100,000 overdose deaths between April 2020 and April 2021, which US President Joe Biden called “a tragic milestone”, represents a 28.5% jump over the previous 12 months , according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Biden administration has said it will pressure states to enact laws that make it easier for people to get naloxone, a drug that can reverse opioid overdoses.

“No one should die of an overdose, and naloxone is one of the most effective tools we have to save lives,” said Rahul Gupta, director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy.

Biden said in a statement that even as the country fights the Covid-19 pandemic, “we cannot ignore this epidemic” of drug overdose deaths.

Joshua Sharfstein, director of the American Health Initiative at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, which focuses on addictions and overdoses, said the peak in drug deaths came in the spring of 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic. He expects year-on-year overdose data to start falling on July’s data, but not by much.