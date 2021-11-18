US drug overdose deaths surpass 100,000 for the first time

By Brad Brooks and Manas Mishra

(Reuters) – More Americans than ever have died of drug overdoses in a 12-month period, according to federal data released on Wednesday, as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted medical care and increased health problems. mental health.

The record of more than 100,000 overdose deaths between April 2020 and April 2021, which US President Joe Biden called “a tragic milestone”, represents a 28.5% jump over the previous 12 months , according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Biden administration has said it will pressure states to enact laws that make it easier for people to get naloxone, a drug that can reverse opioid overdoses.

“No one should die of an overdose, and naloxone is one of the most effective tools we have to save lives,” said Rahul Gupta, director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy.

Biden said in a statement that even as the country fights the Covid-19 pandemic, “we cannot ignore this epidemic” of drug overdose deaths.

Joshua Sharfstein, director of the American Health Initiative at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, which focuses on addictions and overdoses, said the peak in drug deaths came in the spring of 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic. He expects year-on-year overdose data to start falling on July’s data, but not by much.

know more

+ Video: Because of debt, a woman throws gasoline and sets fire to an elderly person

+ 3-year-old child that Danni Suzuki rescued dies; actress laments

+ MMA fighter undergoes surgery to remove testicle after knee knee

+ Scientists discover causes of Alzheimer’s progression in the brain

+ Video: Because of debt, a woman throws gasoline and sets fire to an elderly person

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence