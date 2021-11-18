US Records Record Overdose Deaths: What Explains It, Experts Say

  Bernd Debusmann Jr
Sgt. Peter Johnson Talks About Signs of Addiction in a Community Opioid Prevention Education trailer in Maryland

Experts say the pandemic and increased consumption of synthetic opioids such as fentanyl contributed to the increase

More than 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses over a one-year period during the covid-19 pandemic.

It is the highest number of annual drug deaths on record in the United States.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that deaths from overdose increased 28.5% in the 12 months ended last April.

Experts believe that overdoses are likely to have increased because of the psychological impact of the pandemic and the supply of synthetic opioids such as fentanyl.