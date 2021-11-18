US Records Record Overdose Deaths: What Explains It, Experts Say

Bernd Debusmann Jr

More than 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses over a one-year period during the covid-19 pandemic.

It is the highest number of annual drug deaths on record in the United States.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that deaths from overdose increased 28.5% in the 12 months ended last April.

Experts believe that overdoses are likely to have increased because of the psychological impact of the pandemic and the supply of synthetic opioids such as fentanyl.

Overdose cases have increased in 48 of the 50 US states.

Using death certificate data, the CDC estimates that 100,306 people died between April 2020 and April 2021, compared with 78,056 in the previous year.

Katherine Keyes, a drug abuse expert and associate professor of epidemiology at Columbia University in the US, told the BBC that while overdose deaths have increased “exponentially” in recent years, the pandemic “has added fuel to this fire” .

“The available data indicate that there were more people using drugs alone, which we know to be a risk factor for overdose,” he explained. “There has also been a decrease in access to services to support overdose prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery.”

The number of deaths from drugs has already surpassed that of guns, car accidents and the flu.

The biggest increase in overdose deaths was recorded in the State of Vermont, where the number soared by 70% to 209, followed by West Virginia and (62%) and Kentucky (55%).

Keyes said the rise in synthetic opioids — particularly fentanyl — are “among the main contributing factors” to the rise in overdose deaths. Users of other drugs such as cocaine or methamphetamine are using fentanyl more and more.

“It’s kind of a moving epidemic, which was really concentrated in people who used mostly opioids like heroin, but now it’s spreading to people who use other drugs as well,” she added. “This really accelerates the overdose deaths we’re seeing for a broader range of drug users.”

Shannon Monnat, director of the Lerner Center for Public Health Promotion at Syracuse University in the US, said overdose deaths were “an American tragedy” and could be avoided.

“Even after the covid ends, overdoses are likely to continue to increase,” she said. “We have to face this crisis from several angles.”

Possible solutions, she said, include fentanyl testing and supervised drinking sites where users can be monitored and connected to recovery and health services.

“But beyond that, we need to recognize that the increase in drug use disorders over the last 20 to 30 years is a symptom of much greater social and economic problems,” added Monnat.

“Ultimately, solutions to combat our drug overdose crisis will only be effective if they address the long-term social and economic determinants that underlie it.”