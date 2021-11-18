https://br.sputniknews.com/20211117/eua-teriam-pedido-a-china-para-liberar-reservas-de-petroleo-no-ambito-de-cooperacao-economica-19788630.html

US reportedly asked China to release oil reserves under economic cooperation

The United States would have asked China to release oil reserves to help stabilize the rise in international crude oil prices… 11.17.2021, Sputnik Brasil

The US wants China to join the country in freeing up crude oil reserves. The issue was raised during the virtual meeting last Monday (15) between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, according to the South China Morning Post, citing a source. The issue was also raised during telephone conversations between Chinese Chancellor Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday (13). The media source added that China is open to the US request, but has not yet committed to specific measures, citing the need to take into account domestic consumption. Speaking in a videoconference on Tuesday (16), Chinese Vice Prime Minister Han Zheng said Chinese officials will closely monitor changes in the international energy market, according to the newspaper. The United States has the largest strategic reserve of oil in the world with 727 million barrels, while China has 200 million barrels and is by far the largest importer of crude oil. Washington reportedly will soon announce that it will begin to gradually release the oil. strategic oil servant for the market early next year. If the two countries take action together, it will have a profound impact on world oil prices, the media underlined.

José Augusto Figueirêdo KKKKK Green energy as hell! Indebted US wants to asphyxiate the world. Your policy is very untrue. two

José Augusto Figueirêdo Biden knows that one trillion he had printed is going to vaporize! two

China

